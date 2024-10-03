Chiefs' Travis Kelce has huge praise for Los Angeles Chargers coach
The Los Angeles Chargers, once again, came up empty-handed in their 17-10 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. Since the birth of the Patrick Mahomes era, the Chiefs have bullied the AFC West year after year. It also helps Mahomes' domination when he can make throws to a future hall-of-fame tight end like Travis Kelce.
Fans had been wondering where Kelce had been this season, as the veteran tight end hadn't had a typical Kelce game. That was until Week 4. The Chiefs tight end finished the game with 89 yards on seven receptions. Even with his breakout game, Kelce had huge praise for the Chargers' defensive game plan.
On this week's "New Heights" podcast, Kelce gave a lot of love to the new Chargers defensive coordinator, Jesse Minter. Minter was a part of the coaching staff in Michigan, along with the new Los Angeles head coach, Jim Harbaugh. The two national championship coaches are now attempting to give NFL sidelines headaches. Kelce gushed over a third-down blitz that Minter put together, which the Kansas City star claims the team had never seen before on tape.
The Chargers put up a good fight, holding a 10-0 lead over the defending Super Bowl champions at one point in the game. However, the talent disparity between the two teams is still highly noticeable. But, if you're still looking for light at the end of the losing tunnels, great players around the league are taking notice of how the Chargers are changing for the better.
Rebuilds take time. Yes, everyone thought the Chargers were ready during the last regime, but we all know how that turned out. This time, it feels that the Chargers are putting the right pieces together to be the team that is the thorn in the Chiefs side for years to come.