Could Chargers End Up Trading Quentin Johnston?
The Los Angeles Chargers sophomore wide receiver Quentin Johnston is still a prime candidate to be traded. Johnston was predicted to be the No.4 receiver for the Chargers, but as of late, it looks as though the position hasn't been filled.
This is in part because Johnston has failed to meet expectations. The Chargers selected Johnston as the 21st overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. The wideout was meant to add to the offense that year, but the hope was also that the TCU product would eventually fill the shoes of Keenan Allen.
At the time, Allen was still the No. 1 receiver for Los Angeles. Things quickly changed as Johnston had an underwhelming rookie year. He struggled with consistency and dropped passes. One dropped pass even cost Los Angeles a game against the Green Bay Packers.
Johnston was immediately labeled as a bad investment, but many speculated that it was simply growing pains at the start of a lengthy career with the Chargers.
To the dismay of Chargers fans, the dropped passes haunted Johnston into training camp and practices. Not only have his issues from his rookie season followed him but Johnston has consistently been outperformed by other wideouts like rookie receiver Brenden Rice.
Rice had the most snaps of any receiver in the preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks. There has been speculation that Rice could snag a spot in the back end of the receiver room.
If Rice were to be the No.4 receiver, Johnston would likely have to go. The sophomore wideout knows this is a reality and recently had a standout performance in practice.
Johnston made a splash play in Wednesday's practice with a leaping touchdown-grab. He also tallied eight catches throughout practice.
Although Johnston had a memorable practice, it was his first standout performance in a while. He's been overshadowed by other wideouts throughout training camp and practice for some time now.
One big play won't remove him as a trade option for Los Angeles. It's evident that the new regime isn't as kind when it comes to underperformance.
A slew of players have already been released from the Chargers, which means the organization isn't afraid to let go of players they deem replaceable.
Johnston's attempt to redeem himself is noble, but it may not be enough to keep him in Los Angeles. A few potential landing spots for the receiver could be the Denver Broncos, the Dallas Cowboys, and the New England Patriots.
