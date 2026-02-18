Chargers Propped up as ‘Winner’ a Star Free Agent Deserves After Years With Browns

There’s little argument against the Los Angeles Chargers being a winning organization under the guidance of Jim Harbaugh.

Consistently hitting the playoffs and competing for the AFC West amid a big roster churn around a new head coach should mean plenty of free agents have an interest in playing for the Chargers.

Tacking on a big-name hire like Mike McDaniel to run the offense and boasting $83.7 million in free cap space certainly helps, too.

As such, it’s no wonder the Chargers slot as an obvious fit for a certain star veteran player who has spent years losing and will finally hit free agency.

RELATED: Tyreek Hill to Chargers Prediction Brings up Star Free Agent's Old Tweet

Could Chargers save Browns free agent?

It’s no secret the Chargers have a massive need along the interior of the offensive line.

And it’s no secret that Cleveland Browns free agent Joel Bitonio could fit quite well while finally getting to play with a winning organization, should he choose to continue his career and hit the open market.

That’s the argument made recently by ESPN’s Aaron Schatz, who outlined a free agent from every team who needs a change of scenery:

“Bitonio is still a top-caliber guard in the league, but he deserves to play for a winner before his career is over. He has played his entire 12-year career with Cleveland and has been to the playoffs only twice. Bitonio is a free agent this offseason, and he makes a lot of sense as a one-year plug-in for a playoff contender that needs an upgrade at the position. Could we interest coach Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers?”

RELATED: Chargers Might Get Chance to Steal Trey Hendrickson From Other Top Landing Spots

Bitonio, 34, is a two-time first-team All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler who just ranked 23rd out of 81 guards at PFF last season.

A year ago, the Chargers took a massive swing in free agency with Mekhi Becton and it backfired. His attendance issues and one-off good season as a guard are why they baked in an out they are likely to use this year while cutting him.

The Browns and Joel Bitonio agreed to push the void date back on his contract until the end of the league year in March, according to a source. It gives Bitonio about three more weeks to decide on his future. The previous deadline was yesterday. — Jason Lloyd (@ByJasonLloyd) February 17, 2026

With Bitonio, the only real risk is that age starts to diminish his play. But it’s a worthwhile gamble. The Chargers need to upgrade the center spot, too. At the other guard spot, former first-round pick Zion Johnson is a free agent, too.

If Bitonio is one piece of a complete interior line revamp for the Chargers this offseason, they’re probably doing pretty well for themselves as a whole, never mind quarterback Justin Herbert.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers, Odafe Oweh Franchise Tag Situation Gets First Notable Reporting

Chargers' 2022 Signing Ranked As Top-5 Worst Free Agent Deal of All Time

Chargers’ Khalil Mack’s Free Agency Best Fit is Apparently Random NFC Team

Chargers Get New Free Agency Target With Bills Standout Boasting Wild Stats

How Chargers Could Steal A.J. Brown for Justin Herbert With This Trade Idea