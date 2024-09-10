Jim Harbaugh Calls Chargers Job 'Best He's Ever Had' After Season Opener
Over his more than two decades coaching career, Jim Harbaugh coached Luck at Stanford, led the San Francisco 49ers to three straight NFC Championship Games and a Super Bowl, and brought Michigan to three Big Ten Championships and a College Football Playoff National Championship. Yet after one game with the Chargers, Harbaugh is ready to call the Chargers the 'best darn job' he's had in his career.
Harbaugh has largely been credited for transforming the Chargers' culture and creating a better vibe in the organization since he arrived in January, but Harbaugh gives a lot of credit back to his players.
"I would say about a day and a half after being on the field with the players, I realized that guys like Derwin James, that's when it hit me, just do whatever Derwin James is doing," Harbaugh told Colin Cowherd on The Herd. "There's guys here, Derwin, Justin Herbert, Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, I mean they just do everything right. Rashawn Slater, Zion Johnson.
"I realized their culture is already here. It's already set," Harbaugh said to Cowherd. "These guys have already been doing the dirty work, and they do it with a great love and passion for football. [They] care for their teammates and the organization. I realized real early on that I'm the lucky one to be here and just go with what they've got established. It caused me to say this is the best darn job I've ever had."
The culture showed itself for the most part on Sunday, as the Chargers earned a 22-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The players played hard, especially on the defensive side of the ball, and were happy to get a win for Harbaugh.
Harbaugh's style of football also manifested itself in the success of the run game and defense. The run game largely carried the offense in the second half and ended the game with 176 of the Chargers' 316 total yards.
On defense, the Chargers held the Raiders to just 10 points, and only three points after their first-quarter touchdown. They also sacked the Raiders three times and forced multiple turnovers while not turning the ball over themselves.
The Chargers get their next test on Sunday, when they take on the Carolina Panthers.
More Chargers:
NFL Weighs In On Potential Suspensions For Chargers Players Following Fight vs Raiders
Justin Herbert Seems to Take Shot at Past Chargers Teams After Season Opening Win