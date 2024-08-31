Jim Harbaugh Weighs in on New Chargers DB: 'He's a Competitor'
The Los Angeles Chargers made some significant roster moves this offseason, one of which included a trade. On Wednesday, the Chargers agreed to a trade with the Titans, acquiring young defensive back Elijah Molden.
Molden, 25, is set to bolster the secondary for the Bolts, who struggled mightily last season. They will look to change their fortunes in 2024 and hope Molden will play a big part in that. The Chargers are confident. They have the pieces to do just that, including head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Harbaugh caught up with the media on Thursday and spoke highly of his new defender. The 60-year-old head coach called Molden a 'competitor' and 'starter in this league.' he also added that Molden's virality will play a big part in this defense alongside superstar safety Derwin James.
"Been a starter in this league," Harbaugh said about Molden. "The ability to play in the deep middle of the field, deep half, but he can also be a nickel, he could also be a dime backer, which will allow us to be able to use Derwin's ability to play in the middle, play in the half, play close to the line of scrimmage and play as a dime backer. Derwin can do all that stuff."
"Now we have better, more flexibility in our entire secondary and specifically Derwin's talents," Harbaugh said. "He's a competitor, football player. Super happy about it."
Molden started in 16 of the 33 games he has played. Overall, according to Pro Football Focus, he has played 274 defensive snaps at free safety, 222 in the box, and 198 in the loss last season.
Molden is coming off one of his most productive seasons in 2023 in Tennessee, as he recorded a career-high 73 tackles in 15 games and the highest PFF tackling grade of his career thus far, 79.3.
Molden is entering his fourth season in the NFL and will join the second team of his young career. In three seasons, Molden has tallied 140 total tackles, five tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, two interceptions, eight passes defended, two forced fumbles, and two fumbles recoveries.
The Chargers are set to turn their fortunes around this season under first-year defensive coordinator Jesse Minter. L.A. has the pieces in play to be a threat in the AFC this season, and they'll look for Molden to showcase his skills in this retooled defense.
Molden will look to show that he is a starter and then some in Los Angeles.
