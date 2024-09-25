Titans Work Out Multiple Former Chargers Running Backs
The Tennessee Titans are working out former Los Angeles Chargers running backs Joshua Kelley and Isaiah Spiller. Kelley and Spiller are among the four backs the Titans are reportedly working out, along with James Robinson and Elijah Dotson, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC2.
Kelley played for the Chargers from 2020-23, after the Chargers made him a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. During his time with the Chargers, Kelley primarily served as the second-string running back behind Austin Ekeler.
In his final season with the Chargers, Kelley appeared in all 17 games. He carried the ball 107 times for 405 yards and two touchdowns and finished his Chargers tenure as a whole with 320 carries for 1,148 yards and six touchdowns.
The Chargers did not retain Kelley after his rookie contract expired following the 2024 season. Kelley signed with the New York Giants in Aug. 15, but the Chargers released him just five days later.
Like Kelley, Spiller was a fourth-round pick by the Chargers. The Chargers drafted Spiller with the No. 123 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but he only saw a limited role in the team's rushing attack. Spiller, who ran for over 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons with Texas A&M, has yet to mimic that success at the NFL level.
During his rookie season, Spiller appeared in just six games for the Chargers. He carried the ball only 18 times for 41 yards, averaging just 2.3 yards per carry. In Spiller's second season with the Chargers, he carried the ball 37 times for 96 yards. He also caught six passes for 34 yards. He has yet to score his first NFL touchdown.
Spiller remained on the Chargers when Jim Harbaugh took over as head coach, but was waived by the Chargers in late August. He re-signed to the practice squad, which he was later released from.
The Chargers have primarily given carries to running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards through the first three games of the season. Dobbins has taken over as the lead back, having rushed for over 130 yards in the first two games of the season.
