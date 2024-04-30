Chargers News: Los Angeles Picks Up 5th Year Option On Key Tackle
The Los Angeles Chargers have reportedly picked up offensive tackle Rashawn Slater's fifth year option, per The Athletic's Daniel Popper. The 13th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft is heading into his fourth NFL season. With the Chargers picking up Slater's fifth-year option, they have him under contract for two more seasons.
Slater will likely be due for a large contract extension over the next year to guarantee his long term future with the Bolts. Through his first three seasons with the Chargers, Slater has been vital to the team when healthy. He did miss most of the 2022 season with a ruptured biceps tendon, but played 100% of the snaps in both 2021 and 2023. His rookie season in 2021 was particularly great as Slater was named second-team All-Pro and made his first Pro Bowl.
The Chargers picked up Slater's fifth-year option right after drafting Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt at No. 5 overall during Thursday's first round. These two choices have cemented the Chargers' offensive tackle play for the near future, and will help execute the Bolts' offensive plans. The Chargers want to feature a more run-heavy offense under offensive coordinator Greg Roman as well as protect quarterback Justin Herbert. With Slater and Alt secured, they are in a good position to do both.
If they can manage to keep both Slater and Alt for the longterm, the Chargers could very well have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL for a decade.
