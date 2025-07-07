NFL legend unsure of Chargers' Justin Herbert’s place among best quarterbacks
NFL legend and ESPN analyst Randy Moss is trying to build a list of the top-five quarterbacks in the league, but he's clearly unsure if Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert should be on there.
Moss took to X with four-fifths of his list made up, a group that included the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, the Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen, the Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson and the Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow.
"Me and my son at lunch trying to pick top 5 QBs," Moss wrote on X. "Mahomes Jackson Allen Burrow in no order. Who's the 5th?"
While we wouldn't say Herbert is locked into a top-five spot, you can certainly make the argument he deserves to be there, or is at least close.
Since 2020, only two quarterbacks in the NFL have thrown for more yards than Herbert, whose 21,093 passing yards rank behind just Mahomes and Allen.
Herbert also ranks fifth in passing touchdowns (137) and sixth in wins (41) in that span.
He had what can be considered a down season statistically in 2024, but the campaign might have also been one of his best thanks to everything he had working against him.
The Chargers were tied for the sixth-most sacks given up, yet he only threw three picks and posted an interception rate of 0.6%, which was tops in the NFL.
Making his campaign more impressive was the fact that Herbert had a very shaky situation when it comes to his pass-catchers, a group that was riddled with inconsistency.
With a better supporting cast, the sky's the limit for what Herbert can do on a football field.
The biggest thing working against Herbert is his lack of playoff success. Los Angeles has been to the playoffs twice since he entered the league but has yet to win a playoff game with the veteran signal-caller under center.
If Herbert wants to cement himself as a top-five quarterback, he's going to have to put it all together. That means returning to 4,000-plus-yard production and continuing to take care of the football while leading the Chargers on a deep playoff run.
