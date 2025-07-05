Jim Harbaugh, Chargers planning to beat up the Chiefs for AFC West title
Jim Harbaugh has made something very clear since taking over as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers last year: he is bringing smashmouth football to the table and will live or die by it.
You would think that the Chargers would be building their team around slick-throwing quarterback Justin Herbert, but instead, they are emphasizing a physical, ground-and-pound style coupled with a stingy defense, a strategy that got them 11 wins in 2024.
And perhaps Harbaugh is really on to something as far as the perfect ingredients to finally dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West?
Bleacher Report's Moe Moton thinks the Charger's physicality is the biggest X-factor in the division, noting it could be just what the doctor ordered to knock the Chiefs off their perch.
"With 6'6", 236-pound quarterback Justin Herbert, big-bodied playmakers and a defense that gave up the fewest points last season, the Chargers will be able to impose their will on opponents in the upcoming season," Moton wrote. "As we've seen in the past, the Kansas City Chiefs have struggled against teams that dominate at the line of scrimmage and pressure Patrick Mahomes. Under Harbaugh, the Chargers are built to end the Chiefs' nine-year reign as AFC West champions."
The problem, though, is that Los Angeles may have taken a step back defensively this offseason, losing breakout defensive tackle Poona Ford up front and failing to adequately replace him. Not only that, but the Chargers released Joey Bosa and now don't have much pass-rushing depth.
Perhaps rookie edge rusher Kyle Kennard will step up and fill that void, and maybe free-agent additions Da'Shawn Hand and Naquan Jones will make Bolts fans instantly forget Ford. But there is no doubt that the Chargers are entering 2025 with very serious questions.
