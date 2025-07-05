Chargers' second-year WR emerges as team's 'most promising building block'
The Los Angeles Chargers' aerial attack was quite the topic this offseason. Following another disappointing campaign from their first-round pick in 2023, Quentin Johnston, the calls for a new No. 1 wideout grew louder than ever.
Los Angeles didn't go after any big names in free agency, instead preferring to bring back Mike Williams. That said, Williams will simply slide into the spot left vacant by the departure of Joshua Palmer.
In the draft, they added Tre Harris, who has the potential to be a starter, but is still an unknown. Thankfully, they won't need to ask for too much out of him as a rookie since they have a slot receiver they can build around.
While naming the "most promising building block" for all 32 teams, Bleacher Report's Moe Moton zeroed in on Ladd McConkey for L.A. He said despite their moves this offseason, McConkey is the one who Justin Herbert will lean on more than any other.
"The Chargers have bolstered their pass-catching group. They signed tight end Tyler Conklin, drafted wideout Tre Harris in the second round and brought back Mike Williams, who has a strong rapport with quarterback Justin Herbert. Still, McConkey will likely lead the Chargers in most receiving categories in back-to-back years. With an impressive 73.2 percent catch rate, he's earned Herbert's trust as a reliable target, and his inside-outside versatility allows him to stay on the field for most of the offensive snaps." — Moton
It's important to note that Moton chose to focus on players who were still on rookie contracts, which is why Herbert wasn't the selection. That being the case, McConkey feels like the right answer as he looks to build upon his breakout rookie campaign and continue what Moton calls a "Pro Bowl-All-Pro trajectory."
