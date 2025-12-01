Justin Herbert addresses broken hand as Chargers get boost in AFC Playoffs race

Justin Herbert's hand may be broken, but the Los Angeles Chargers' playoff positioning remains strong.

The Bolts overcame the temporary loss of their star quarterback Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium to beat the rival Las Vegas Raiders, 31-14. There are big questions looming, led by whether or not Herbert - and also rookie running back Omarion Hampton - will be healthy enough to play in the Dec. 8 Monday Night Football game at the Philadelphia Eagles.

"It's one of those things where you just stabilized it, and I'm not the doctor, unfortunately, but they were hopeful," Herbert said after the game. "So, I think that's a good thing. I think it's just something that we will monitor as the week goes on."

But after a wild week of NFL games - climaxed by the Denver Broncos' pulsating 27-26 win over the Washington Commanders in overtime Sunday night - there are also answers for Chargers fans. At 8-4 they have lots of company for an AFC Wild Card, and still trail the Broncos by two games in the AFC West . With five games remaining - all against teams fighting for a playoff spot - they have a tough road to make the postseason.

Herbert will need surgery this week for a broken bone in his left (non-throwing) hand. Hampton was seemingly on track to play against the Raiders, but suddenly regressed at the end of the week and was not activated off Injured Reserve. He hasn't played since Week 5 because of a broken bone in his foot.

The Chargers' win - coupled with Kansas City's Thanksgiving loss to the Dallas Cowboys - allowed them to take a 2-game edge over the Chiefs. But it only made them keep pace with the Buffalo Bills, who also improved to 8-4 by beating the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Bolts have the same record as the Bills and Indianapolis Colts, but currently have the No. 1 Wild Card seed because of a better conference record. The Chargers are 7-2 in AFC games while the Colts are 6-3 and the Bills 5-3.

AFC Playoff Picture - Week 13

1. New England Patriots (East) 10-2

2. Denver Broncos (West) 10-2

3. Jacksonville Jaguars (South) 8-4

4. Baltimore Ravens (North) 6-6

----------------------------------------

5. Los Angeles Chargers 8-4

6. Indianapolis Colts 8-4

7. Buffalo Bills 8-4

