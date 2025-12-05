Chargers QB Justin Herbert's injury comeback compared to Bills' Josh Allen

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has often been compared to plenty of passers around the NFL.

The most common Herbert comparisons, of course, are members of his draft class such as Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa.

But Josh Allen is a lesser-known Herbert comparison who just came up as a talking point for the Chargers quarterback because of his past battle with certain types of injuries, too.

Chargers’ Justin Herbert compared to Bills’ Josh Allen

While chatting about the comeback attempt for Herbert, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport pointed out that other quarterbacks around the NFL have played after similar surgeries.

“We’ve actually seen a couple of examples of starting quarterbacks playing after fracturing their left hand,” Rapoport said. “Josh Allen last year, probably the most direct comparison. So Herbert does, in fact, expect to be on the field.”

Allen played through this last year, ultimately missing no time after suffering the injury in Week 1. He remained on the Bills’ injury report through the Week 12 bye and ended the year playing a near-career-low percentage of snaps from under center, yet running the ball as usual en route to big passing numbers and an MVP award.

When the Chargers kick off Monday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles, Herbert will be almost exactly one week removed from surgery to his non-throwing hand.

The Chargers have been open about using Trey Lance in short-yardage situations, since it’s unlikely that Herbert will be able to take clean snaps from under center.

But otherwise, there’s no reason to think Herbert can’t enjoy similar successes as Allen while playing so soon after surgery, too.

The Chargers desperately need it to work, too. Lance has been a solid backup and they trust him. But Herbert is a top-10 player at his position with some MVP-like showings under his belt this year. And the playoffs? Far from a guarantee after the up-and-down year the Chargers have had so far.

