Los Angeles Chargers fan favorite is almost certainly a goner

Matthew Schmidt

Jan 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers safety Alohi Gilman (32) walks off after losing to Houston Texans in an AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers' secondary has seen quite a bit of turnover recently, as Kristian Fulton signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, and Asante Samuel Jr. remains available in free agency.

Yes, the Chargers re-signed Elijah Molden and Tony Jefferson, but another Los Angeles defensive back appears to be on his way out of Hollywood: Alohi Gilman.

At least that's what Jason Reed of Bolt Beat thinks.

Gilman is entering the final year of his contract and did not exactly have a great season in 2024, and Reed seems to believe the 27-year-old may be playing on borrowed time with the Chargers, thanks much in part to last year's acquisition of Molden.

"The hype around Gilman was replaced by hype around Elijah Molden," Reed wrote. "The Chargers traded for Molden right before the start of the 2024 season and he turned into one of the most valuable players on the entire roster. ... Gilman is entering the final year of the two-year contract he signed last offseason and it is hard to imagine the Chargers re-upping his deal. General manager Joe Hortiz is not someone who is going to pass for past production and Gilman will be entering his age 29 season in 2026."

Hortiz has already displayed that he is very conservative with where he spends his money, so Reed is accurate: the chances of Los Angeles actually re-signing an aging Gilman are slim.

Gilman was originally selected by the Chargers in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft and went on to become a crucial part of their secondary as soon as his second season. His breakout year, however, came in 2023, when he rattled off 73 tackles, a couple of interceptions, three forced fumbles and 10 passes defended.

Molden has made Gilman expendable, and he will almost certainly be playing his football elsewhere in 2026, if not sooner.

Nov 17, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers safety Alohi Gilman (32) celebrates at the end of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

