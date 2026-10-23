What the Chargers Can Realistically Afford at the NFL Trade Deadline

NFL teams have a lot to think about when the November trade deadline arrives. With there being one big question organizations need to think about. Is the opportunity to improve a roster worth the resources required to make it happen?

For the Los Angeles Chargers, the answer depends on more than identifying a talented player who could fill a need.

Any potential acquisition must fit within the team’s financial limitations, available draft capital and long-term plans.

Making a splash might generate excitement, but the best deadline move is not necessarily the biggest one. It is the move that addresses a genuine weakness without creating another problem down the road.

Finding the right price for a meaningful upgrade

The Bolts currently have seven picks in the NFL draft, which is an estimated number, as potential compensation picks could appear. With a single pick in each round. They could use that as potential value. The current General Manager Joe Hortiz loves his draft picks, so losing them for a highly touted player is just not how he rolls.

Draft capital is an important consideration.

Future selections give the organization opportunities to develop young players, build depth and find affordable contributors who can remain with the team for multiple seasons. Trading those selections is not automatically a mistake, particularly when a legitimate opportunity to improve the roster presents itself.

The round in which a player was originally drafted should not determine his trade value, either. What matters is his current production, remaining contract, age, injury history and projected role. A player with a modest reputation but a useful skill set and a manageable financial commitment could ultimately be a better investment than a more recognizable veteran who requires a premium return.

The ideal target would provide a noticeable improvement without demanding an excessive combination of draft picks and financial flexibility. If the asking price becomes too steep, walking away should remain a realistic option. The distinction between a need and a luxury is especially important when draft picks and salary-cap flexibility are involved. A player like AJ Brown last season for instance, might look appealing on paper.

But surrendering valuable draft capital for a short-term improvement can become difficult to justify, if the same position could be addressed through a less expensive alternative.

Salary cap flexibility and the cost of looking ahead

Tuli Tuipulotu | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Financial considerations can be just as influential as draft compensation when determining what the Bolts can afford.

A trade does not simply involve agreeing on a collection of picks and players. It also requires understanding how the incoming contract affects the team’s current cap situation and future obligations.

According to Spotrac, the Chargers have a projected free cap space of $102 million, which is around the same amount they had last year. Two notable players looking for extensions are edge Tuli Tuipulotu and linebacker Daiyan Henley. Henley is playing the final year of his rookie contract and will possibly seek a bigger contract via good performances. The biggest situation though is Tuipulotu, who is also playing on his rookie contract. According to Spotrac, his extension could include 4 years with a projected $75 million.

The remaining salary for the season is only part of the equation. Guaranteed money, roster bonuses, future salary commitments and the possibility of an extension can all influence whether a particular acquisition makes sense. The Chargers must evaluate the full financial picture rather than focusing exclusively on a player’s immediate cap charge.

Contract structure can also affect the feasibility of a deal. Depending on the circumstances, the acquiring team may assume some or all of a player’s remaining obligations, while the trading team could retain certain financial responsibilities. The specific arrangement matters because two players with similar on-field value can carry very different costs. That does not mean the Chargers should avoid spending resources altogether. If a player addresses a significant weakness and the financial commitment is manageable, the potential benefits could outweigh the cost. The challenge is determining whether the expected improvement justifies the resources surrendered.

The Chargers do not need to win the trade deadline to improve their postseason outlook. They need to make decisions that strengthen the roster while preserving the ability to compete beyond the current season.

If an affordable upgrade becomes available, pursuing it could make sense. If the price threatens the team’s longer-term plans, patience may be the better investment.

Chargers OLB Tuli Tuipulotu, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract, said he’ll play this season regardless of whether he gets a new deal.



On if he wants a new deal before the season starts:



“I’ll let my agents and the guys upstairs handle that. Let the business… pic.twitter.com/TwN3kYpR21 — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) August 11, 2026