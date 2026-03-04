Stunning Bears News Could Ruin Chargers’ Chances at Tyler Linderbaum in Free Agency

A development with the Chicago Bears might be an offseason-crippler for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Reports say the Chargers are expected to go after free agent Tyler Linderbaum.

Anyone with an even basic understanding of the NFL knows the Chargers want to be in the conversation for the elite center, giving Justin Herbert a massive upgrade, just as Mike McDaniel arrives as offensive coordinator.

But…the Bears news hurts.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Bears center Drew Dalman has informed the team he intends to retire at the age of 27. The Bears had just given him a three-year deal worth $42 million last March.

Bears news hits Chargers’ pursuit of Tyler Linderbaum in free agency

Tyler Linderbaum | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

This isn’t just aimless speculation linking the Bears to Linderbaum now that Dalman is out.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer revealed this after the news went public: “The Bears have sniffed around Tyler Linderbaum and now that makes sense.”

Not great.

The Chargers aren’t hurting for cap space. They can get in a bidding war if they want to, though whether conservative general manager Joe Hortiz would want to be remains to be seen. Other teams certainly know his tendencies by now.

Odds are the Chargers would bow out on Linderbaum at some point. They have Khalil Mack and Odafe Oweh as headliner free agents of their own they would like to retain. If they don't, there's suddenly a big gap in the rotation (and they botched Oweh after spending assets to trade for him in the first place).

And on the interior offensive line, it’s not just center that needs help after Bradley Bozeman’s retirement. Mekhi Becton was a bust of a free-agent signing last year, so they need a starting guard in that spot. On the other, Zion Johnson is a free agent they probably won’t enter a bidding war over.

Putting multiple rookie offensive linemen on the same interior in front of Herbert probably isn’t the best idea, McDaniel calling the shots or not. But the dropoff from Linderbaum to the rest of the free-agent class is about the size of the Grand Canyon.

So, little ripple effects like this Bears news could turn into a tidal wave in a hurry for a team like the Chargers.

