Nasir Adderley Ends Retirement: Why the Former Chargers 2nd-Round Pick Left the Game

The Los Angeles Chargers got a surprise from one of their former draft picks the day after Super Bowl 60. Nasir Adderley, the Chargers' 2019 second-round pick out of Delaware, announced on social media that after three years away from the NFL, he is un-retiring and looking to restart his NFL career.

Adderley, a second cousin to Hall of Fame defensive back Herb Adderley, surprised the NFL when he retired before the start of the 2023 league year. He had just completed his first four years in the NFL and was an unrestricted free agent after playing out his rookie contract.

Adderley was a three-year starter for the Chargers after his rookie year was lost due to a hamstring injury suffered during the pre-draft process while running the 40-yard dash. He also played in the fateful wildcard meltdown to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2022 playoffs and he logged only two snaps after then-head coach Brandon Staley benched him in favor of Alohi Gilman.

The back and forth of starting and being benched may have played a role in Adderley's decision. He was also benched in favor of Gilman in week five against the Cleveland Browns. Adderley made his retirement decision public when he posted a since-deleted Instagram post.

"Over the past couple of years I have denied this realization, but I'm finally going to put myself first for once. My health is above anything and everyone around me knows that." Adderley wrote on the Instagram post. "I believe I have yet to scratch the surface of the player I could be, but if it's at the expense of my peace of mind then it's no longer for me."

Staley's handling of the starting rotation of the players on the field and the people off the field may have been an underlining factor. The situation may have given Adderley thoughts of walking away from the game he had been playing since he was five years old.

In 2025, when discussing his retirement, Adderley said "One of the main reasons I left the NFL was to walk in my purpose, to be more present for my family and to fully immerse myself in the health and wellness space."

Adderley may never reveal the catalyst for his retirement. But, with retirement in the rearview window, can Adderley make a comeback after three years away from the sport?

The Chargers do not have any contract rights over Adderley as he was a free agent at the time of retirement. He does have history with some of the scouts that are still on staff and with ownership in LA, but overall the entire coaching staff and front office is different than the day he walked away. If the Chargers extended an olive branch to Adderley to give him a workout, would he accept it?

Nasir is connected, through his Hall of Fame family member, to the Green Bay Packers and to a lesser extent the Dallas Cowboys. Herb Adderley is enshrined in Canton as a member of the Packers but also played for Dallas. Undoubtedly, Adderley faces a tough road ahead to get back to NFL shape and readiness, but hopefully he gets his shot.

