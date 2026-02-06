Khalil Mack’s Chargers Future Could Come Down to Bidding War

Los Angeles Chargers star and future Hall of Famer Khalil Mack will potentially weigh retirement again this offseason.

Should Mack choose to keep playing, though, there is already buzz about whether a contract bidding war in free agency will impact his future with the Chargers.

Said buzz comes from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, who recently wrote about the Chargers’ offseason outlook and dropped this about Mack:

"The Chargers have been year-to-year with Mack, who turns 35 in February but is still a productive player. I believe they will try to bring him back on another one-year contract, similar to the $18 million deal he signed last spring. So, whether he stays could depend on whether another team offers him a better deal."

One would think that Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz and a front office with cap space estimates of $80 million or more in free space wouldn’t have an issue meeting Mack’s contract demands.

But it’s never that simple, is it?

Khalil Mack contract projection, analysis

Right now, an outlet has Mack’s contract valuation at about $18 million, though it goes as low as $16 million at other places.

Like an offseason ago, that should make for a simple task for the Chargers, should Mack want to stick in town and not go join a different contender. It seems unlikely he would want to leave Jim Harbaugh now, but the departure of Jesse Minter and other factors could play a huge role.

The Chargers certainly have other expenses to worry about, especially at that edge rusher position.

Odafe Oweh could require a massive contract extension to stick in town. It’s a move that should be a top priority for the Chargers after his breakout quickly after coming over via trade.

Oweh and Tuli Tuipulotu are the future at the spot for the Chargers, and the latter could be looking at a big extension after 2026, if not sooner, too.

Even so, it’s hard to imagine the Chargers won’t do whatever it takes with Mack. There’s an overall cap and money distribution across the depth chart factor to consider, but the team would be worse if he chooses to keep playing and does it elsewhere.

