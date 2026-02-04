Chargers ‘Dream’ Free Agent Projected for Massive $71 Million Contract

The Los Angeles Chargers offseason is off and running. The franchise had to replace both coordinators and brought in former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel as offensive coordinator and replaced Jesse Minter with one of his proteges in welcoming back Chris O'Leary as defensive coordinator.

Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz has a daunting task sitting before him this offseason. The Chargers are scheduled to have 26 internal free agents, many of whom made significant contributions to the 2025 team. The Chargers have a lot of roster spots to fill this offseason.

Los Angeles is also short on draft capital; they currently have only five draft picks in the upcoming draft. Reloading and restocking the back end of the roster with cost-efficient rookies will not be much of an option. Hortiz will likely entertain trade offers if they present themselves to gain more picks but getting significantly more volume of picks is unlikely.

Los Angeles not only has a significant number of internal free agents, they also additionally have several veteran cut candidates on the roster. The Chargers prized free agent guard from last off-season, Mekhi Becton has voiced his frustration with the franchise publicly at multiple points throughout the year and his consistent play leaves a separation a likely outcome.

Veteran Center Bradley Bozeman had a rough year in 2025. He is a tough player and battled to be on the field at all times. Bozeman's skill set was tailor-made for Greg Roman's offensive style. Mike McDaniel's arrival likely means a significant shift in expectations for the position. With a new scheme and Father Time knocking on the door, it is fair to assume that the Chargers will be looking for a new starting center this offseason.

Tyler Linderbaum

The 2026 free agent class at the center position has two marquee names at the top. The top free agent center is without a doubt Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum. The Ravens will likely do everything they can to prevent Linderbaum from hitting free agency.

Linderbaum would easily be the most sought-after interior offensive lineman on the market. PFF projects him to come in slightly under Creed Humphrey's record-setting extension at four years for $71 million, where Humphrey's sits at $72 million.

If a bidding war takes place, presumably between at least the Chargers, Ravens and Giants, Linderbaum's contract could easily surpass Humprey's and set a new milestone for the position.

The Chargers have to make tough decisions regarding their cap space. They have a large amount of cap space, primarily because they have so few players under contract heading into 2026. Would they be willing to go to the top of the market for Tyler Linderbaum with all the other roster questions on the table?

Chargers ownership has clearly shown the willingness to reset the market at multiple positions before, including center. The Spanos family made Corey Linsley the highest-paid center in NFL history back in 2021 with a five-year deal worth $62 million. The Chargers, as a franchise, have signaled they are in a win-now mode and will likely be willing to go to the top of the market for a premier player at a position of need.

2026 NFL Draft

Tyler Linderbaum may not hit the open market. The Ravens may not want to start over at a key position on the offense with a first-year head coach.

Unlike scarce previous years, the Center class in the upcoming draft is very deep. If the Chargers need to pivot and find a center in the draft, they will have significant options available.

