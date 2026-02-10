Post-Super Bowl Chargers 3-Round Mock Draft Features Game-Changing Pick at 22

Super Bowl 60 is officially in the books as the Seattle Seahawks terrorized the New England Patriots from start to finish. The Los Angeles Chargers are now in full off-season mode with free agency and the draft looming. The Chargers have a lot of work to do rebuild their roster.

The pre-draft college All-Star circuit has wrapped up with the NFL combine on deck next starting February 23rd and running through March 2nd. The combine is the last marquee event before the draft. Before the official testing and measurements roll in from the combine here is a post Super Bowl three-round mock draft for the Chargers.

The Chargers have the 22nd draft pick in the first round, pick No. 55 in the second round and pick No. 86 overall in the third round.

Round 1, pick 22

Defensive tackle Peter Woods

Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods is a rare athlete for a defensive lineman weighing north of 300 pounds. Why would such a rare athlete fall all the way to the Chargers pick at 22nd overall? Clemson, as a team, had a rough season and did not live up to expectations.

The poor season also included Woods, whose production did not meet the expectations he entered the season with. Woods as a prospect is still loaded with potential while maintaining a high floor as a prospect who will turn 21 just after the combine.

Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods has a lot of potential. Clemson took a massive step back overall in 2025 vs 2024. But Woods still had his moments. His lateral quickness is eye popping for 300+ DT. He's only 20 years old, can immediately contribute and continue to grow. pic.twitter.com/wxZXCVQPwG — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) February 4, 2026

The Chargers also have an inside track to information on the Clemson program. Clemson's Director of Player Evaluation & Acquisition Kevin Kelly took the role in early 2025 after spending 12 years with the Chargers in executive scouting roles. The Chargers will theoretically be in good position to vet Clemson prospects and get to an understanding of what went wrong with the program last season.

Wood's explosive and disruptive presence alongside Teair Tart and Jamaree Caldwell would make the Chargers defensive front an absolute handful to deal with for opposing offensive lines.

RELATED: The Ultimate Position-by-Position Guide for Chargers Fans for the 2026 NFL Draft

Round 2, pick 55

Edge Rusher Gabe Jacas

Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Illinois edge rusher Gabe Jacas put up an eye-popping performance at the Senior Bowl. Fans may be concerned with this pick given the state of the interior offensive line and that unit will be addressed. But the elephant in the room is the futures of Khalil Mack and Odafe Oweh.

The Chargers defense utilizes three edge rushers to maximize four-man fronts in passing situations. Even if both Mack and Oweh return, the franchise needs to prepare for Mack's eventual departure.

Jacas is a powerful and still developing egde rusher. He has a few go-to pass rush moves and is capable of collapsing tackles into the pocket by converting speed to power. He is also a good run defender with quick read and react skills.

I am very interested to see if Illinois Edge Gabe Jacas declares for the draft. He is currently waiting for draft grades to make a decision.

He's young and a solid pass rusher. But his run defense and his power/strength stands out. pic.twitter.com/fshiDkTUTa — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) December 12, 2024

Jacas faced Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines his freshman year and the common opponents in conference play likely means several of the Chargers coaching staff have been watching him for years. Jacas is a highly productive edge rusher. He finished 2025 with 12 sacks and has been consistently productive throughout his career.

RELATED: How the Chargers' 2025 Free Agency Class Has Aged One Year Later

Round 3, pick 86

Center Logan Jones

Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Iowa's Logan Jones has been a longtime starter for the Hawkeyes and led them to winning this year's Joe Moore Award, being recognized as the best offensive line in the country. Jones was Tyler Linderbaum's successor as the starting center for Iowa. Jones is one of the best pulling and movers in space among the interior offensive linemen in this class.

The Chargers moved on from offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who ran a more power-focused rushing attack. They have since hired Mike McDaniel as their new offensive coordinator whose roots can be traced to the Shanahan offense.

The Iowa Hawkeyes run a Shanahan-inspired offense and Jones has four years and 2,804 snaps at the helm of the offensive line.

Another Center prospect that #Chargers fans should know is Logan Jones out of Iowa. Joe Hortiz was part of the Ravens front office who drafted Jones' predecessor Tyler Linderbaum.

Jones and Linderbaum are both defensive line converts.



🎥⬇️Watch Jones get the second level and… pic.twitter.com/OADK0hTgMG — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) September 5, 2025

Jones' experience is pro-ready. The free agent market has more guards than centers in this upcoming group and the draft is loaded with center prospects. It would make sense if the Chargers re-sign Zion Johnson, sign a free agent guard and look to the draft for their center, Jones would be the perfect prospect to step in and be ready to play on day one.

