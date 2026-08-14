What We Learned About the Chargers' 53 Man Roster After Preseason Opener

The Los Angeles Chargers opened their preseason against the Houston Texans on Thursday night. The team does not have practice on Friday and will return to the field on Saturday to wrap up the third week of training camp.

The Chargers did not play most of their expected main contributors against the Texans. The game served as a chance to get valuable reps for younger players and the first step in evaluations of players in position battles.

Roster cutdown day is just over two weeks away on August 30th. Which players did not play against the Texans gave a massive indication of who will be making the roster and potentially how some position battles will unfold. Let's take a look at several notable players who did or did not play in Houston and what that means for the 53-man roster.

Bud Dupree

Oct 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Bud Dupree (48) runs on to the field for the game against the Washington Commanders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Veteran edge rusher Bud Dupree is heading into his third season in Los Angeles and has provided important veteran depth at the position. Dupree is still a strong run defender but his pass rush skills, at this point of his career, are rather limited.

Dupree was inactive for the Chargers playoff loss against the New England Patriots, which at the time was considered a roster decision and possibly an indication of where Dupree stood heading into the offseason. In retrospect, the hamstring injury he was dealing with in Week 18 against the Broncos was likely the bigger factor.

Dupree has already been given veteran rest days in camp and did not suit up for the preseason opener. All indications are pointing to a secure role and roster spot for Dupree on the initial 53-man roster with all other edge rushers competing for a fifth spot or the Chargers could choose to only carry four edge rushers to make the roster math work.

Tony Jefferson

Jul 31, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers safety Tony Jefferson (23) poses with fans during training camp at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The preseason hall of famer Tony Jefferson has been battling for a roster spot the past two seasons since coming out of retirement. He has put up otherworldly advanced statistics in the preseason previously but got the night off against the Texans.

Jefferson not playing is an indication of where he is at on the roster, likely showing that he will firmly have a role in the safety room. His absence also gave the younger safeties valuable reps to battle for spots and develop including RJ Mickens, rookie Genesis Smith, and Kendall Williamson. A tough decision may be coming in the defensive back unit and the Chargers may choose to carry six safeties on the roster.

The core defensive line

Aug 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle TeRah Edwards rushes against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chargers have at least five defensive tackles that will make the 53-man roster and four of them did not play against the Texans. The unit that did take on the Texans played hungry and violent. They all were able to put good film on tape and get valuable experience.

The Chargers have carried six defensive tackles on the roster each of the past two seasons under Jim Harbaugh. Los Angeles clearly gave the younger and bubble players a chance to shine and battle to potentially be the next man up on the roster.

The Chargers will have tough decisions to make on roster cutdown day. It seems several spots on the roster are currently safe, leaving two more preseason games and practice for players on the bubble to fight for a spot.