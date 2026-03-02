Best Chargers NFL Combine Edge Rusher Targets if Khalil Mack, Odafe Oweh Depart

The Los Angeles Chargers are experiencing significant changes this offseason having already replaced both offensive and defensive coordinators. They may be faced with more dramatic personnel changes on the defensive side of the ball as the start of free agency looms.

Los Angeles is set to have two of their top defenders, Khalil Mack and Odafe Oweh, hit the open market as free agents if a deal can not be reached before the legal negotiation period opens on March 9.

Mack, a 12-season veteran, has contemplated retirement before and may be considering it again this offseason. If Mack chooses to keep playing a move to another contender, no one could blame him for trying to get his first career playoff win and chase a Super Bowl.

The Chargers landed Oweh in a mid-season trade with the Baltimore Ravens last season in exchange for their fifth round pick this year and veteran safety Alohi Gilman. Oweh had fallen out of favor in Baltimore after posting pedestrian pressure numbers to start the season and had zero sacks. Oweh burst on the scene in Los Angeles, recording a sack on his first snap with his new team.

The Chargers utilized Oweh's best traits and he finished his short tenure in Los Angeles with 11 sacks, including three against the New England Patriots in the playoffs. Oweh's stint with the Chargers turned around his struggling season and launched him back to the top of the edge rusher market.

If Mack retires or moves on and if the Chargers get priced out of the Oweh market they will be facing an off-season where they need to add two starting caliber edge rushers to the defense.

ESPN's Dan Graziano noted that he had heard at the combine that the Chargers would like to have both Mack and Oweh back but the team recognizes the depth at edge in the free agent class as well as the draft, believing they would be in a good position to replace them if needed.

If the Chargers lose both Mack and Oweh, they would likely add a free agent and a draft pick to replace them.

Prospects who could step in for the Chargers

If the Chargers are in the market for an immediate starter on the edge, there may be several available at pick 22 in the first round and even into day two of the draft.

TJ Parker, Clemson

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Clemson's TJ Parker was potentially a top ten pick heading into the season. Unfortunately, the entire Clemson team looked out of sorts all year and Parker had a dip in production. The potential is still there for Parker as a top-tier edge rusher in the NFL. He is a stout run defender and a very good pass rusher.

Akheem Mesidor, Miami

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Miami edge rusher Akheem Mesidor can be a bit polarizing given his age. He will be 25 years old on draft night. Despite his age, Mesidor is an advanced edge rusher who is well-trained by coach Jason Taylor. He is a ready-made NFL starter who can step in right away. His medical checks will be important with a history of foot injuries.

Gabe Jacas, Illinois

Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Illinois edge rusher Gabe Jacas is a perfect fit for the style of edge rusher the Chargers utilize. He is big and strong and plays the run well. He has been a consistent producer as a pass rusher across four seasons as a starter. He may not be an option at pick No. 22, but he may possibly make it where the Chargers select in the second round.

Romello Height, Texas Tech

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Texas Tech fielded one of the most ferocious defensive fronts in college football. Edge rusher Romello Height is a smaller edge rusher but he sent fear into opposing offensive tackles with his speed and advanced bag of pass-rushing moves. Height could step into Oweh's initial role as a 3rd edge rusher in pass rushing situations.

The upcoming edge class is loaded. Depending which role the Chargers may be looking to replace, there will be options through early day three.

Other edge prospects to know:

• Zion Young, Missouri

• Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

• Derrick Moore, Michigan

• Malachi Lawrence, UCF

• Joshua Josephs, Tennessee

• Nadame Tucker, Western Michigan

• Max Llewellyn, Iowa

















