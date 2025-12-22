Chargers alive for AFC West title, No. 1 playoff seed after shocking Broncos loss

Things just got very interesting in the AFC West. And, for that matter, in the entire AFC.

Hours after the Los Angeles Chargers took care of business with an easy win over the Dallas Cowboys, the Denver Broncos left the door ajar for several AFC teams with a surprising 34-20 home loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With two games remaining in the regular season, everything is back on the table for the Bolts. The AFC West title. Even the No. 1 seed in the AFC Playoffs.

The Broncos, who had their 11-game winning streak snapped, are now 12-3. The Chargers are only one game back at 11-4, but they have already beaten Denver this season. LA. won the Week 3 game at SoFi Stadium, 23-20.

The teams play in Week 18 in Denver in a game that now appears as though it will be for the division championship.

Next week the Chargers host the Houston Texans while the Broncos play at the Kansas City Chiefs. If the Chargers beat Houston, they are assured of playing for the AFC West championship in Week 18.

They last won their division in 2009.

The Chargers are also alive for the AFC's No. 1 seed in the playoffs. They are behind the Broncos, and potentially a game back of the New England Patriots, who play at the Baltimore Ravens Sunday night. The Chargers are tied with the Jaguars and Buffalo Bills at 11-4, and are in good shape in case of a multiple-team tie because of their sparkling 8-2 conference record.

Chargers-Broncos | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

