Chargers' Former 1st-round Pick Suddenly Looks Like Major Trade Candidate

The Los Angeles Chargers have some interesting decisions to make this offseason. They already replaced former offensive coordinator Greg Roman with Mike McDaniel, the Miami Dolphins' former head coach. The Bolts are projected to have a much-improved offense in 2026, granted they make some moves to warrant such a moniker.

One move might require trading one of their wideouts. The Chargers failed to have a receiver crack the 800-yard mark in 2025, as the trio of Ladd McConkey, Keenan Allen and Quentin Johnston were average at best. The latter may be the one moved this offseason.

Allen, the franchise legend, is a free agent. He could come back, but Allen isn't the No.1 wideout he was 10 years prior. McConkey had quite the dropoff in production following a rookie season that saw him get over 1,000 yards. Johnston, the former first rounder, will need to have a decision made on his 2027 fifth-year option very soon.

Bill Barnwell of ESPN listed Johnston as a possible trade candidate this offseason, noting that the regime of Joe Hortiz and Jim Harbaugh have no ties to him.

RELATED: Pen to Paper, It's Official: Mike McDaniel is Heading to the Chargers

Quentin Johnston listed as trade candidate

"A trade might be the best thing for Johnston, who I think profiles best as a power slot receiver," Barnwell wrote. "With McConkey (and Allen this season) ahead of him for slot snaps, Johnston took only 13% of his snaps out of the slot in 2025. He averaged 2.6 yards per route run out of the slot, just about double what he averaged split out wide. A place where he can play in the slot on a regular basis might help unlock some untapped potential, and even if another team picks up his fifth-year option, it would be on the hook for only about $20 million combined over the next two seasons."

RELATED: Why Mike McDaniel chose Chargers over pursuing Bills interview hinted in update

The Chargers only currently have five picks in the upcoming draft, so recouping some for Johnston's services could be worth it. Replacing him will also be key, as the Chargers can't go into next season with the same group of receivers again.

While he wasn't the problem, trading Johnston wouldn't be a bad idea.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Tom Brady Had Pivotal Role in Nearly Pulling Chargers' Jesse Minter to Raiders

Chargers Lock Down Key Defender on 3-Year Contract Extension

Chargers go to Justin Herbert's Alma Mater in Recent 2026 Mock Draft