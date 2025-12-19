Who's stepping up for Chargers' injured stars after massive injury report?

The Los Angeles Chargers are traveling to Dallas to face off against "America's team," the Dallas Cowboys. A matchup with plenty of headlining superstars...some of whom are going to be missing and some of whom are going to be without their supporting teammates.

With all of these injuries, who are some depth guys who have been waiting their turn to make plays?

RELATED: Jerry Jones' comments may have Chargers facing a new threat against Cowboys

Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report - Who's stepping up for injured stars?

Chargers game status:



OUT- WR Derius Davis, S RJ Mickens



QUESTIONABLE - OLB Bud Dupree, WR Quentin Johnston, S Elijah Molden, OT Trey Pipkins, DT Tear Tart — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) December 19, 2025

OUT- WR Derius Davis: It has been the second week for Davis being ruled out with the injury he suffered during his poor return against the Philadelphia Eagles. Davis was surprisingly not placed on injured reserve, though being seen in a walking boot. Look for KeAndre Lambert-Smith to replace his production on offense and special teams. Also expect some more returns for Ladd McConkey.

OUT - S RJ Mickens: The Chargers rookie has been quite solid since he started receiving more and more play time, collecting two interceptions and showing some flashes against the run. A steal for a sixth-round selection. Unfortunately, Mickens suffered a shoulder injury that will hold him out. Tony Jefferson will be the next man up with Marcus Williams and Marcus Maye on the practice squad, ready to fill in for defensive snaps.

RELATED: 3 stats that show how much Justin Herbert is doing on his own

QUESTIONABLE - OLB Bud Dupree: The veteran pass rusher has been a point of conversation throughout the season, as many fans did not love what they were seeing on the field and the amount of snaps Dupree was receiving. Now, going into Week 16, he is questionable and coming off a season-low amount of snaps (6). Look for rookie Kyle Kennard to be active and play on passing downs when starters Tuli Tuipolotu and Khalil Mack are in need of rest. Rookie practice squad stash, Garmon Randolph could be an elevation as he brings interesting tools with his 6'8 stature.

QUESTIONABLE - WR Quentin Johnston: The former first-round pick of the Chargers randomly popped up on the injury report last week, missing the matchup against the Chiefs. He is now questionable against the Cowboys with the same injury. Look for rookies Tre Harris, KeAndre Lambert-Smith and practice squad/preseason standout rookie Dalevon Campbell to fill in for the Chargers' leading touchdown-getter.

QUESTIONABLE - S Elijah Molden: With RJ Mickens already being ruled out, Molden also being listed as questionable will yield the Chargers to really dip into their depth. As mentioned before, Tony Jefferson, Marcus Williams and Marcus Maye (in order) are next on the depth chart. Look for Jefferson to continue his dominance in Molden and Mickens absence.

QUESTIONABLE - OT Trey Pipkins: The Chargers are no strangers to offensive line injuries at this point in the season. Pipkins is already filling in for other injured Bolts, and now it is time for others to fill in for him. That would be Bobby Hart as the next man up, with Trevor Penning also available if necessary.

QUESTIONABLE - DT Teair Tart: The former Titan has been the Chargers "tone setter" throughout the season. If he were to miss this matchup, look for Jamaree Caldwell, Justin Eboigbe and Otito Ogbonnia to all step in his absence.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Los Angeles Chargers leader hints at NFL suspension update

Justin Herbert, Chargers urged to step up for playoffs in critical power rankings

Emmanuel Acho shamed for infamous Justin Herbert vs. Tua Tagovailoa takes

CBS experts making common-sense predictions despite wacky Chargers-Cowboys odds