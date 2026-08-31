Chargers Announce Roster Moves, Full 53-Man Roster After Final Cuts
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The Los Angeles Chargers kicked off final roster cuts Sunday with a trade featuring a training camp breakout and the Seattle Seahawks.
Then, the Chargers turned around and did a trade with the Carolina Panthers, too.
The Chargers finished it by unveiling a pretty by-the-books 53-man roster, even complete with cutting a fan favorite yet again... temporarily, anyway.
As always, this is an "initial" 53-man roster only. The Chargers will turn around and look at options like the waiver wire and free agency, if not more trades, to make some changes. Injured lists could come into play too as they manipulate things.
For now, a look at the 53-man roster.
Chargers announce 53-man roster at final cuts
Quarterbacks (2)
- Justin Herbert
- Trey Lance
Running Backs (3)
- Omarion Hampton
- Keaton Mitchell
- Kimani Vidal
Tight Ends/ Full Backs (4)
- Charlie Kolar
- Oronde Gadsden II
- David Njoku
- Alec Ingold (Full back)
Wide Receivers (6)
- Ladd McConkey
- Quentin Johnston
- Tre' Harris
- Keandre Lambert-Smith
- Brenen Thompson
- Derius Davis
Offensive Line (11)
- Rashawn Slater
- Joe Alt
- Cole Strange
- Kayode Owosika
- Trey Pipkins
- Trevor Penning
- Jake Slaughter (R)
- Travis Burke (R)
- Alex Harkey
- Jacob Spomer
- Logan Taylor
Defensive Line (5)
- Teair Tart
- Dalvin Tomlinson
- Jamaree Caldwell
- Justin Eboigbe
- Nick Barrett (R)
Edge Rushers (4)
- Khalil Mack
- Tuli Tuipulotu
- Akheem Mesidor (R)
- Bud Dupree
Linebackers (5)
- Daiyan Henley
- Denzel Perryman
- Troy Dye
- Del'Shawn Phillips
- Marlowe Wax
Cornerbacks (7)
- Derwin James Jr.
- Donte Jackson
- Tarheeb Still
- Cam Hart
- Deane Leonard
- Rodney Shelley
- Kendall Williamson
Safeties (4)
- Elijah Molden
- Tony Jefferson
- RJ Mickens
- Genesis Smith (R)
Specialists (2)
- Kicker: Cameron Dicker
- Long Snapper: Josh Harris
Chargers roster moves at final cuts:
- placed undrafted T Isaiah World on the reserve/non-football injury list
- placed G Branson Taylor and FB Scott Matlock on injured reserve
- Released punter JK Scott
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Chris Roling has covered the NFL since 2010 with stints at Bleacher Report, USA TODAY Sports Media Group and others. Raised a Bengals fan in the '90s, the Andy Dalton era was smooth sailing by comparison. He graduated from the E. W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and remains in Athens.Follow Chris_Roling