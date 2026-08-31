Chargers Announce Roster Moves, Full 53-Man Roster After Final Cuts

The Los Angeles Chargers kicked off final roster cuts Sunday with a trade featuring a training camp breakout and the Seattle Seahawks.

Then, the Chargers turned around and did a trade with the Carolina Panthers, too.

The Chargers finished it by unveiling a pretty by-the-books 53-man roster, even complete with cutting a fan favorite yet again... temporarily, anyway.

As always, this is an "initial" 53-man roster only. The Chargers will turn around and look at options like the waiver wire and free agency, if not more trades, to make some changes. Injured lists could come into play too as they manipulate things.

For now, a look at the 53-man roster.

Chargers announce 53-man roster at final cuts

Quarterbacks (2)

Justin Herbert

Trey Lance

Running Backs (3)

Omarion Hampton

Keaton Mitchell

Kimani Vidal

Tight Ends/ Full Backs (4)

Charlie Kolar

Oronde Gadsden II

David Njoku

Alec Ingold (Full back)

Wide Receivers (6)

Ladd McConkey

Quentin Johnston

Tre' Harris

Keandre Lambert-Smith

Brenen Thompson

Derius Davis

Offensive Line (11)

Rashawn Slater

Joe Alt

Cole Strange

Kayode Owosika

Trey Pipkins

Trevor Penning

Jake Slaughter (R)

Travis Burke (R)

Alex Harkey

Jacob Spomer

Logan Taylor

Defensive Line (5)

Teair Tart

Dalvin Tomlinson

Jamaree Caldwell

Justin Eboigbe

Nick Barrett (R)

Edge Rushers (4)

Khalil Mack

Tuli Tuipulotu

Akheem Mesidor (R)

Bud Dupree

Linebackers (5)

Daiyan Henley

Denzel Perryman

Troy Dye

Del'Shawn Phillips

Marlowe Wax

Cornerbacks (7)

Derwin James Jr.

Donte Jackson

Tarheeb Still

Cam Hart

Deane Leonard

Rodney Shelley

Kendall Williamson

Safeties (4)

Elijah Molden

Tony Jefferson

RJ Mickens

Genesis Smith (R)

Specialists (2)

Kicker: Cameron Dicker

Long Snapper: Josh Harris

Chargers roster moves at final cuts:

placed undrafted T Isaiah World on the reserve/non-football injury list

placed G Branson Taylor and FB Scott Matlock on injured reserve

Released punter JK Scott

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