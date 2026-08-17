Everything We've Learned About Chargers’ Backup QB Battle So Far

Of the surprises at Los Angeles Chargers training camp, the fact there is a quarterback battle at all is pretty high up there.

Granted, the chaos of a sudden battle takes place far, far behind Justin Herbert on the depth chart.

But it is a battle nonetheless. The Chargers entered training camp being able to brag about having one of the better backup quarterback situations in the entire NFL thanks to Trey Lance.

One preseason game in, though, and things are getting a little more interesting than expected thanks to DJ Uiagalelei.

Chargers QB battle is a surprise

DJ Uiagalelei | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Herbert out of the preseason opener on a night most starters didn’t play, Lance struggled against the Houston Texans.

There, Lance tallied multiple turnover-worthy throws, ending the night with one interception and a line of 12-of-20 for 164 yards.

Uiagalelei then came in and completed six of his nine attempts for 120 yards.

Small sample size, no doubt. And Uiagalelei had the benefit of going against backups. But Lance has acquitted himself well as a backup in the past for the Chargers, preseason or otherwise.

The Athletic’s Daniel Popper wrote about the competition, saying that while Lance looked good on timing-based throws, critical turnovers at key moments are what will stick out more to the coaching staff.

“This was questionable vision from Lance,” Popper wrote, “and it came at an inexcusable point of the game, when the Chargers were well within kicker Cameron Dicker’s field goal range.”

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh hasn’t been shy about what he’s looking for from his primary backup.

"Can you move the football team, can you the team in 11-on-11 and pick up first downs, end the drives with field goals or touchdowns? More times than not, those points were [there]," Harbaugh said, according to Eric Smith and Omar Navarro of Chargers.com. "Things to get better on, yeah.”

The other new factor is the arrival of Mike McDaniel as offensive coordinator and his new scheme. Not a major ordeal for someone like Herbert, obviously, but adaptation to the system could be one of those things capable of swinging a backup battle one way or another.

Should Uiagalelei adapt quicker, it’s bad news for Lance, as Jin Harbaugh and the Chargers don’t figure to want to keep three quarterbacks on the final roster if they can avoid it.

There’s time for Lance to silence this entire conversation and given his history, that’s the probable outcome. But this being an early storyline is not what most Chargers fans probably expected.

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter