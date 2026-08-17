Offense Bounces Back, Ben Herbert Punishment, and Highlights from Sunday's Practice

The Los Angeles Chargers wrapped up the third week of training camp with a Sunday morning practice. The Chargers have only two official training camp dates remaining on Monday August 17th and a joint practice with the 49ers on Tuesday the 18th.

The Chargers defense was dominant on Saturday and caused the offense to have a rough outing. Sunday's practice was a turnaround for the offense and the offensive line. There were a few punishments dished out during practice as well as a new name to add to the roster watch list.

Justin Herbert on fire and uncorked deep passes in offensive bounce back

Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense was able to score several times in the redzone. Herbert was dialed in for practice and was dishing the ball all around the offense.

Herbert was distributing the ball all over the field. He hit deep passes to Quintin Johnston, Brenen Thompson and David Njoku. The offensive rebound was driven heavily by the offensive line having a much better day against the Chargers defensive front.

Offensive line bounces back

Left tackle Rashawn Slater did not practice again following a set back on his surgically repaired knee in the first day of practice in San Diego to start the second week of training camp. The line overall performed very well in both team and one-on-one drills.

Center Tyler Biadasz specifically had a great day by all accounts and finally slowed down Teair Tart. Tart has been an absolute wrecking ball all camp, which bodes well for the defense heading into the season but has been pain for the offense. A strong day of competition in the trenches sets up the joint practice with the 49ers

Kayode Awosika, who appears to have the lead on the starting left guard job, had a great day as well. The final test is likely the joint practice with the 49ers as that lines up with the expected timeline to name a starting offensive line. Justin Herbert and the first team offense are expected to get the starting series on Thursday night against the 49ers and the line that blocks for him is in all likelihood the starting offensive line to start the season.

Ben Herbert punishment

May 29, 2024; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers executive director of player performance coach Ben Herbert during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers coaching staff have zero tolerance for camp fights or scrums or putting a teammate in danger. When tensions boil over or if a player forgets the contact rules of a drill, they are pulled and sent to work with director of player performance Ben Herbert on the side.

The punishment with the always intense member of the coaching staff Ben Herbert was handed down to both Teair Tart and Marlowe Wax at Sunday's practice. Tart got into a scrum with the offensive line and Wax hit a running back in a drill where he was supposed to tap them down.

Running back Amar Johnson continues performing

Coming off the heels of an impressive performance against the Houston Texans, second-year running back Amar Johnson caught a deep touchdown pass from Justin Herbert in seven-on-seven drills. Johnson has been productive with his opportunities. It is hard to imagine the Chargers carrying four running backs with the roster constructed as is but if Johnson continues on this pace, he may push for a spot and at the very least more opportunities.

Running back Amar Johnson getting run with the first team feels like an opportunity earned.

Here he makes a tough catch in 7-on-7 deep down the field.

He may get more opportunities in the near future. pic.twitter.com/RUcEuCmtgF — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) August 17, 2026