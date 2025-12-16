Chargers beating Cowboys keys LA’s NFL playoff clinching scenario

The Los Angeles Chargers can officially punch a playoff ticket for the first time this season during Week 16 when they play the Dallas Cowboys.

Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers are 10-4 and just took down the Kansas City Chiefs, leaving them one game removed from a perfect sweep of the AFC West.

Before that chance, though, Justin Herbert and Co. can secure the playoffs with a win over a popular Cowboys team. They need some help, too, but beating the Cowboys really gets the ball rolling.

Chargers’ playoff clinching scenarios

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) participates in early pregame warmups against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

There are four scenarios that would guarantee a playoff spot for the Chargers:

The Chargers beat the Cowboys and the Texans lose or tie against the Raiders

The Chargers beat or tie the Cowboys and the Colts lose to the 49ers

The Chargers beat the Cowboys and the Colts tie with the 49ers

The Chargers tie the Cowboys and the Texans lose to the Raiders and the Colts tie with the 49ers

Of the options, the second one feels like it has the best chance of happening. The first option requires the Las Vegas Raiders to show any signs of life, which… good luck with that. The bottom two options require ties, and the Raiders have a better chance of looking good for a week than ties unfolding.

Can Chargers beat Cowboys?

Dec 8, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith Jr. (3) tackles Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Of course. The Cowboys have flopped this year compared to the national expectations always thrown their way.

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are 6-7-1 and losers of two in a row. Those losses weren’t all that particularly close as they went down 44-30 at the hands of Detroit and 34-26 to Minnesota.

If there’s a disclaimer, it’s that the Chargers have struggled at times in games they’re supposed to win. They lost to the hapless New York Giants and Washington Commanders earlier this year and were blown out by Jacksonville.

Even so, the Chargers feel like a team that has finally found a way over big injury issues just in time for a playoff push. Traveling to Dallas won’t be easy, but they should be able to uphold their end of the bargain and punch a playoff ticket.

