Chargers keep becoming bigger underdogs before kickoff vs. Chiefs

It’s not a great shock that the Los Angeles Chargers aren’t favorites in Arrowhead Stadium for the Week 15 clash against the Kansas City Chiefs.

But the fact some sportsbooks have the Chargers as bigger and bigger underdogs as the week progresses is pretty, well, interesting.

Most outlets had the Chargers as underdogs by less than a touchdown to start the week. But it’s a number that has slowly crept closer and closer to the touchdown mark before kickoff.

The biggest question is…why? Justin Herbert and the Chargers had a convincing win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night. And the week’s injury report has been rather routine.

So what gives?

Chargers-Chiefs odds and predictions get weird

The Chiefs are 6-7 and have lost two in a row. Patrick Mahomes just threw for 160 yards in a loss where his offense managed just 10 points. They’re on the brink of elimination and, given how deflated things looked near the end of Week 14, well on their way.

The Chargers, on the other hand, are 9-4. Jim Harbaugh’s team has won two in a row since a Week 12 bye. They’ve even endured an injury and surgery to starting quarterback Justin Herbert. And, while it was a long, long time ago now, the Chargers beat the Chiefs back in Week 1.

Oddsmakers must really, really not like that the Chargers are on the road in a 1 p.m. ET timeslot. It doesn’t help that they played on a Monday night in an overtime game. There’s surely some historical background data there suggesting it’s best to bet against teams on short weeks after Monday games.

Even so, it’s hard not to like the Chargers. The Herbert injury behind a so-so offensive line only matters so much if the running game can get going on the road in freezing temperatures. A fresh-legged Omarion Hampton-Kimani Vidal duo should have a nice day.

Plus, if we’re talking about injuries, the Chiefs mildly surprised by revealing that both Trey Smith and Jawaan Taylor won’t be able to play due to injuries on the offensive line in front of Mahomes.

Not that the Chargers will take things lightly, of course.

"I expect Arrowhead to be just as it's been in the past," Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley told Eric Smith of Chargers.com. "And the reason I expect that is that they still have a hell of a team over there and a hell of a quarterback and offense in general, plus a coach who has been a winner for a long time.

One thing is certain for the #Chargers in the Harbaugh era - they play division opponents HARD.



The Chargers are 8-2 against division opponents under HC Jim Harbaugh.



vs Raiders: 4-0

vs Broncos: 3-0

vs Chiefs: 1-2 (the two losses were a total differential of 9 points) pic.twitter.com/d6jxHOFjom — ChargersWorld (@ChargersWorld) December 12, 2025

These games, with even a chance at eliminating the Chiefs, are why the Chargers brought on Harbaugh in the first place. Sunday could be a staple win, or at least a close affair.

No matter how it ends, the Chargers becoming more distinct underdogs as the week continues sticks out as odd.

