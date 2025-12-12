Chargers have an overlooked defensive centerpiece turning into a superstar

There were many heroes from the Los Angeles Chargers' thrilling OT win on Monday night. The defense will get tons of credit for forcing five turnovers on Jalen Hurts alone.

Perhaps the most important one came on the last play of the game, as Hurts rolled out to his right and fired a pass that was deflected by Chargers second-year corner Cam Hart and into the hands of Tony Jefferson. Hart had been playing extremely well up until that point, too, adding in an interception of his own earlier in the game.

Hart ended Week 14 with three passes defended and an interception, establishing himself as one of the best players on the field that night.

3 game changing moments from Cam Hart pic.twitter.com/Q9wfFzrI2X — Chargers Unleashed (@LAC_Unleashed) December 9, 2025

It just so happens that Hart is now receiving praise from around the league, even from some of the top analysts in the game.

Cam Hart receiving praise after monster MNF performance

Cam Hart is an ascending young corner in this league. Has tremendous instincts for the ball. Long and physical. — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) December 9, 2025

Hart showed on a national stage that he's capable of going up against some of the league's best. Hart revealed that he wasn't satisfied with his interception, as it was deflected into his hands rather than going after the ball.

"I don't take it for granted, they all count," Hart said. "But I feel like it came off someone else, so I look back at it and now I'm like, 'I want one where I actually feel like I earned it.' I'll take it, they're hard to come by. I haven't had an interception in a while."

Hart allowed two catches on four targets against the Eagles last week. Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter was specifically impressed by Hart's ability to move onto the next play after things don't go his way.

"He's such a down-by-down competitor, that's what I like about him the most," Minter said. "Like every corner, there's plays in game that you may want back. Not letting a play where a guy catches the ball affect you on the next play I think is the No. 1 quality of a good corner because you may play, I don't know how many snaps, but it's going to come down to the eight or nine snaps they actually throw the ball at your guy."

The emergence of Hart is something the Chargers should be thankful for. He has 10 passes defended in 12 games this season and looks like he hasn't even reached his full potential yet.

