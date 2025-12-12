Justin Herbert injury updates: Latest news, buzz on Chargers QB for Week 15 vs Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers star quarterback Justin Herbert is almost two weeks removed from surgery after fracturing his non-throwing hand in Week 13's win against the Las Vegas Raiders. Herbert's status was up in the air for Week 14, but he ended up playing against the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles.

In a 22-19 overtime win, Herbert threw for 139 yards with a touchdown and an interception, with a season-low 46.2 completion percentage. It wasn't his best game by any means, but the Chargers' star showed grit by not missing any time despite having an in-season surgery.

Herbert will likely be a constant on the Chargers' weekly injury reports. Here's the latest on his status for Week 15's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Justin Herbert injury update

Update: Herbert listed as a limited participant in Wednesday and Thursday's injury reports.

Justin Herbert out at practice today! ⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/bvB6poXPOx — ChargersMuse (@ChargersMuse) December 11, 2025

Herbert revealed that he underwent x-rays on his left hand one day after the Chargers' thrilling OT win. Herbert mentioned that “everything was clean for the most part," according to Daniel Popper of the Athletic.

Justin Herbert said he got precautionary X-rays on his left hand immediately following Monday night’s game. Said “everything was clean for the most part.” He said he was sore yesterday, and the key now is getting the swelling down. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) December 10, 2025

Barring any major setbacks, Herbert should be good to go for Week 15. Being a limited participant in practice is a good sign. The hope now is that Herbert will be even better now that his hand has had more time to heal since the surgery.

This is actually quite the setup for the Chargers this week. Heading to Kansas City to take on the struggling Chiefs, the Bolts have an opportunity to put the dagger in their rival's season. The Chiefs have lost four of their last five games, the most recent coming at the hands of the Houston Texans, who the Chargers face in two weeks.

The key this game, as with the remainder of the season, is keeping Herbert as upright as possible. It's a tough task given the current state of the Chargers' offensive line.

Justin Herbert this season:



Most QB hits taken

Most total pressures faced

Most quick pressures faced



Yet despite playing behind the worst O-line in the league, he’ll be the one who takes all the blame—when the truth is, this team would’ve been eliminated weeks ago without him. pic.twitter.com/KitShPbRQN — Ryan DePaul (@RyanDePaul) December 11, 2025

The Eagles sacked Herbert seven times on Monday night, not exactly ideal for a quarterback that's playing injured. He was still able to add 66 yards on the ground, showing he's not letting the hand injury affect his ability to run and take hits.

The Chargers need to make sure they protect Herbert this week, as they have the opportunity to end the Chiefs' playoff hopes on their own field. If Herbert and the Chargers could do that, all while he's playing with an injured hand, the league will begin to respect them.

