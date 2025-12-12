Chargers deserve 'flex' schedule change in perfect primetime season

As we documented this week, Justin Herbert may not be getting deserved attention in the NFL MVP race. But his Los Angeles Chargers are again getting the league's spotlight.

The league announcing this week that the Bolts' Week 17 has been "flexed" to a stand-along game again proves that they are an intriguing team with lofty postseason potential. The game on Saturday Dec. 27 against the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium will be the Chargers' sixth stand-alone game of the season.

In the previous five games with the world watching, they are 5-0 with wins over the Kansas City Chiefs (Week 1 in Brazil), Las Vegas Raiders (Monday Night Football), Minnesota Vikings (Thursday Night Football), Pittsburgh Steelers (Sunday Night Football) and Philadelphia Eagles (Monday Night Football). To casual fans who only watch the biggest games on TV, the Chargers must be considered the Super Bowl favorites.

MORE: Here's the real scenario for Chargers to mathematically eliminate Chiefs from playoffs

The NFL moved this matchup to the Saturday after Christmas on NFL Network because it features two rising teams with designs on not only making the playoffs but also winning their division. The game will kickoff at 1:30 p.m.

The Chargers, of course, will also be seeking revenge for last season's Wild Card game in Houston in which they were blown out, 32-12, to end their season. A look at the NFL's Christmas week schedule:

Thursday, Dec. 25

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders, 10 a.m. (Netflix)

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings, 1:30 p.m. (Netflix)

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs, 5:15 p.m.(Prime Video)

Saturday, Dec. 27

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Chargers, 1:30 p.m. (NFL Network)

Baltimore Ravens at Green Bay Packers, 5 p.m. (Peacock)

MORE: Chargers' Justin Herbert somehow behind an unknown RB and an injured QB in MVP race

Sunday, Dec. 28

Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers, 10 a.m. (CBS)

Arizona Cardinals at Cincinnati Bengals, 10 a.m. (FOX

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns, 10 a.m.(CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, 10 a.m. (FOX)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Miami Dolphins, 10 a.m. (FOX)

New England Patriots at New York Jets, 10 a.m. (FOX)

New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans, 10 a.m. (CBS)

New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders, 1:05 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles at Buffalo Bills, 1:25 p.m. (FOX)

Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers, 5:20 p.m. (NBC)

Derwin James | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

