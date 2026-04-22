Chargers NFL Draft Rumors: What’s Real, What’s Smoke, and What to Watch

The Los Angeles Chargers continue to have some notable NFL trade and draft rumors chasing them into the event.

Not hard to see why: There’s a sense of urgency around the team, at least to outsiders. Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz and Co. have failed to protect and maximize Justin Herbert for two years of the hyped Jim Harbaugh era.

Now, the Chargers spent big on a new starting center for the offense and reeled in huge fish Mike McDaniel as coordinator. Every offensive move this offseason has been about crafting a new, better offense.

Rumors lean into that, for better or worse. Here’s what to believe or dismiss when it comes to Chargers buzz right now.

Chargers NFL Draft Rumors: What’s Real

Joe Hortiz | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

General NFL trade speculation has suggested the Chargers could be a team looking to trade down in the first round.

Comments from Hortiz seem to confirm that, too.

Call it another not hard to see why scenario: The Chargers only have five picks in the order right now. If the first-round board doesn’t fall to their liking, they could be happy to pick up the phone and move down, perhaps even out of the opening round, if it means replenishing the draft pick stockpile.

Prior reporting has suggested the Chargers could trade wideout Quentin Johnston, too. If that’s going to happen at all, it might need to occur during the NFL draft in real time while Hortiz tries to move around the board, especially on the first two nights.

Johnston is a former first-rounder on a cheap deal, but questions remain about his fit with McDaniel and he’s got lots of trade value in the eyes of other teams, at least for now.

What’s real won’t shock longtime fans: Hortiz likes to move around the board. That’s probably going to happen at least once.

Chargers NFL Draft Rumors: What’s Smoke

Jim Harbaugh | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One could also call the Johnston trade rumors a bit of a smokescreen, too.

As we broke down in a deep-dive analysis, the Chargers probably aren't trading Johnston, in part, because of how the front office will continue to view his current contract as a bargain. That, and if nothing else, he’s still really quality rotational and situational depth for at least one more year, even if they don’t pick up his fifth-year option.

Otherwise, the obvious stuff is smoke. The Chargers probably aren’t going to trade for Eagles star A.J. Brown. No word, despite buzz, on whether they were in on a Dexter Lawrence trade.

The usually conservative Chargers probably wouldn’t even move up the board to get a falling Penn State guard Olaivavega Ioane, either, despite how big a win he would be for the offense. The price is just too much for a team with only five picks.

Chargers NFL Draft Rumors: What to Watch

Mike McDaniel | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That said, if Ioane does indeed take a shocking fall to the No. 15 range, best to keep an eye out for reports that the Chargers have moved up. They need a starting guard next to new center Tyler Biadasz. Their “starters” at guard right now are question marks in Cole Strange and Trevor Penning. Ioane is the best guard in the class by a wide margin.

Otherwise, keep an eye out for smaller deals, including trading down in Round 1. They’re going to recoup some of those lost draft picks.

Five draft picks won’t address all of the following needs:

Two starting guards

Potential wideout fits

Interior defensive pass-rusher

Edge pressure-creators

Long-term linebacker solutions

Secondary depth across three-plus positions

It’s a little boring to think a mild trade or two around the board in response to happenings on their big board is all the Chargers will end up doing.

But, for better or worse, that’s just how Hortiz and the Chargers operate. The lack of a blockbuster move doesn't mean they can’t emerge from the draft with a really solid, well-graded haul that moves the needle in the right direction.

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