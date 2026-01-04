Bolts can sweep the AFC West, 4 other things to know about Chargers vs. Broncos
In this story:
There’s a lot on the line for the Denver Broncos this Sunday at home. There’s very little to play for when it comes to the Los Angeles Chargers this weekend in the Mile High City.
Sean Payton’s 13-3 club can earn the top seed in the AFC playoffs with a victory over Jim Harbaugh’s team. The Broncos could also tie a franchise record with a 14th victory, something Denver managed back in 1998 during the club’s Super Bowl XXXIII championship campaign.
Meanwhile, the Bolts will play it safe and given some of their starters, most notably quarterback Justin Herbert, some necessary time off. The six-year signal-caller has dealt with his share of punishment this season behind an offensive line that was without left tackle Rashawn Slater this season, and lost second-year tackle Joe Alt in early November.
Simply put, Sunday’s game in the Mile High City is all about Bo Nix and company. Can the Broncos secure homefield advantage in the playoffs for the first time since 2015?
Chargers vs. Broncos History
Way back in Week 3 at SoFi Stadium, the Chargers handed the Broncos a 23-20 loss. Of course, Payton’s team would respond with 11 straight wins. In any case, the victory by the Bolts raised Harbaugh’s record as the Chargers’ head coach to 3-0 vs. Denver. Hence, his team looks to sweep this AFC West rivalry for the second consecutive season. The Bolts’ three-game winning streak in this series is its longest since winning four in a row over a three-season span from 2009-2011.
Broncos Will See (Trey) Lance a Lot on Sunday
Starting quarterback Justin Herbert will get a chance to rest this week. It’s been a solid but long year for the six-year signal-caller. He’s run for a career-high 498 yards on 83 carries, and has also been sacked whopping 54 times. Trey Lance makes his sixth NFL start and first since Week 18 of 2024 with Dallas.
Led by Nix, the Broncos have had their share of late-game heroics. Denver owns a plus-74 point differential this season. That’s a combined plus-15 after three quarters, and plus-59 in the fourth quarter and overtime. Denver has scored 382 points, more than one-third (132) in the final quarter and OT.
Broncos’ OLB Nik Bonitto Bears Watching
Harbaugh’s club is a perfect 5-0 within the division this season, sweeping the Chiefs for the first time since 2013 and taking two from the Raiders for the second straight year. Under Harbaugh’s command, the Bolts are a combined 9-2 vs. their NFC West rivals and have now won seven consecutive divisional contests.
A year ago, the Broncos led the league with 63 sacks. With one game to go this season, Payton’s club has an NFL-high 64 quarterback traps. The team is led by two-time Pro Bowler Nik Bonitto (12.5), who in 33 regular-season contests dating back to 2024 has corralled opposing quarterbacks a combined 26 times.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers get bad news on final injury report vs. Broncos
Justin Herbert injury update: Latest news, buzz on Chargers QB for Week 18 vs Broncos
Omarion Hampton injury updates tracker for Chargers RB in Week 18 vs. Broncos
Ravens send former 3rd-round pick to waiver wire, he is very familiar to Chargers
Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.