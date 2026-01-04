Bolts can sweep the AFC West, 4 other things to know about Chargers vs. Broncos

There’s a lot on the line for the Denver Broncos this Sunday at home. There’s very little to play for when it comes to the Los Angeles Chargers this weekend in the Mile High City.

Sean Payton’s 13-3 club can earn the top seed in the AFC playoffs with a victory over Jim Harbaugh’s team. The Broncos could also tie a franchise record with a 14th victory, something Denver managed back in 1998 during the club’s Super Bowl XXXIII championship campaign.

Meanwhile, the Bolts will play it safe and given some of their starters, most notably quarterback Justin Herbert, some necessary time off. The six-year signal-caller has dealt with his share of punishment this season behind an offensive line that was without left tackle Rashawn Slater this season, and lost second-year tackle Joe Alt in early November.

Simply put, Sunday’s game in the Mile High City is all about Bo Nix and company. Can the Broncos secure homefield advantage in the playoffs for the first time since 2015?

Chargers vs. Broncos History

Way back in Week 3 at SoFi Stadium, the Chargers handed the Broncos a 23-20 loss. Of course, Payton’s team would respond with 11 straight wins. In any case, the victory by the Bolts raised Harbaugh’s record as the Chargers’ head coach to 3-0 vs. Denver. Hence, his team looks to sweep this AFC West rivalry for the second consecutive season. The Bolts’ three-game winning streak in this series is its longest since winning four in a row over a three-season span from 2009-2011.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) and quarterback Trey Lance (5) walk on the field before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 35-6. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Broncos Will See (Trey) Lance a Lot on Sunday

Starting quarterback Justin Herbert will get a chance to rest this week. It’s been a solid but long year for the six-year signal-caller. He’s run for a career-high 498 yards on 83 carries, and has also been sacked whopping 54 times. Trey Lance makes his sixth NFL start and first since Week 18 of 2024 with Dallas.

Led by Nix, the Broncos have had their share of late-game heroics. Denver owns a plus-74 point differential this season. That’s a combined plus-15 after three quarters, and plus-59 in the fourth quarter and overtime. Denver has scored 382 points, more than one-third (132) in the final quarter and OT.

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) and linebacker Jonathon Cooper (0) react during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Broncos’ OLB Nik Bonitto Bears Watching

Harbaugh’s club is a perfect 5-0 within the division this season, sweeping the Chiefs for the first time since 2013 and taking two from the Raiders for the second straight year. Under Harbaugh’s command, the Bolts are a combined 9-2 vs. their NFC West rivals and have now won seven consecutive divisional contests.

A year ago, the Broncos led the league with 63 sacks. With one game to go this season, Payton’s club has an NFL-high 64 quarterback traps. The team is led by two-time Pro Bowler Nik Bonitto (12.5), who in 33 regular-season contests dating back to 2024 has corralled opposing quarterbacks a combined 26 times.

