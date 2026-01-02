Justin Herbert injury update: Latest news, buzz on Chargers QB for Week 18 vs Broncos

The Los Angeles Chargers have their sights set on a deep playoff run. The Bolts clinched their spot in the dance a few weeks back and even had a chance to take the AFC West division. That chance is now gone, as they fell to the Houston Texans last week.

The Denver Broncos would go on to win the AFC West. It would've been a huge matchup between both teams this week if the division were still up for grabs. With their spot in the playoffs already set and no chance to clinch the division, the Chargers announced they'll rest some starters on Sunday.

One player named outright was Justin Herbert, according to Jim Harbaugh. After that, nobody truly knows who else will be kept out of Week 18 for the Chargers. Trey Lance will get the start in place of Herbert, who could use the extra rest following hand surgery a few weeks ago.

Justin Herbert injury update

Herbert was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday, then downgraded to DNP on Thursday. His official injury designation is: Left Hand/NIR - Rest.

While he won't play this week, Herbert's status is something to watch as the playoffs near. He should be fine, as he's played the last several games since surgery on his non-throwing hand.

Justin Herbert injury impacts Trey Lance, Keenan Allen

What does this mean for Lance? It'll be his first starting opportunity this season, having already appeared in three games in a relief role. Lance has completed seven passes for 90 yards in limited time. Last season as a backup to Dak Prescott, Lance started one game in Week 18, just as he will in a few days. He went 20/34 with 244 yards and averaged just over seven yards per attempt.

One target Lance will have on Sunday is Keenan Allen, who has over $1 million in potential incentives to earn on Sunday.

As for Herbert, he'll be watching from the sidelines this Sunday with the playoffs on his mind.

What’s at stake for Keenan Allen this weekend:



6 receptions: $750K

9 receiving yards: $250k

2 TDs: $250K



Plus:

109 receiving yards: 250K

4 TDs: 250K pic.twitter.com/A2OtkSgmx7 — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) January 1, 2026

Chargers QB depth chart

Justin Herbert

Trey Lance

DJ Uiagalelei (practice squad)

