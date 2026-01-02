Chargers get bad news on final injury report vs. Broncos

The Los Angeles Chargers won’t have some key names when they suit up to play the Denver Broncos in Week 18.

Granted, onlookers knew that when Jim Harbaugh got the big news out of the way to start the week: Justin Herbert won’t be playing in the game while getting some much-needed rest before the playoffs.

But the outlook for the rest of the Chargers' starters was very much up in the air for the game in Denver, as Harbaugh hadn’t revealed much else.

But when the Chargers issued their final injury report on Friday, some revelations around key names like rookie running back Omarion Hampton came to light.

Chargers rookie Omarion Hampton on final injury report

By far the most notable name on the Chargers injury report for the game in Denver was Hampton.

The Chargers declared Hampton out for the game, sitting him down with what the team is classifying as an ankle injury.

Considering Herbert is already out and much of the Chargers’ playoff seeding is in the hands of other outcomes, this isn’t that big of a deal.

When it comes to Hampton, what might actually be concerning is the fact the Chargers have listed it as an ankle injury.

After all, Hampton’s stellar rookie year was cut short by an ankle injury that had him on injured reserve longer than expected. He’s been back since early December, but the idea was that he’d been fully fresh for the playoffs.

Instead, Hampton’s now a question mark going into the playoffs. Keep in mind, too, that immediate backup Kimani Vidal is only just getting over a neck injury that caused him to miss time.

Both Vidal and Hassan Haskins, the third player on the depth chart at running back, also appeared on the final injury report before kickoff.

Expect a Saturday roster move that promotes one, if not both of Amar Johnson and Royce Freeman from the practice squad for the game in Denver.

Chargers injury report vs. Broncos, Week 18

Bradley Bozeman (questionable)

Hassan Haskins (questionable)

RJ Mickens (questionable)

Benjamin St-Juste (questionable)

Kimani Vidal (questionable)

Jamaree Salyer (doubtful)

Elijah Molden (doubtful)

Omarion Hampton (out)

Nikko Reed (out)

