The Los Angeles Chargers are preparing for their regular-season finale on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. There's virtually no stakes in this game, as Denver won the division last week following the Bolts' loss.

With that in mind, head coach Jim Harbaugh announced that some starters will rest on Sunday. The only name listed was Justin Herbert, so the remaining starters that Harbaugh referred to will remain to be seen. One starter that may also be out is rookie running back Omarion Hampton.

Hampton missed a good chunk of his rookie year due to a fractured ankle, as it landed him on IR for an extended amount of time. In nine games, Hampton's rushed for 545 yards and four touchdowns on 4.4 yards per rush, along with 32 catches for 192 yards and a touchdown.

He's been a true weapon in both the run and pass game for the Chargers. It's unfortunate that injuries have dampened Hampton's rookie season.

Omarion Hampton injury update

Hampton has been listed as a DNP all week due to an ankle injury.

It's a pretty lengthy injury report for the Chargers this week. Along with Hampton, fellow running backs Kimani Vidal and Hassan Haskins were also listed with injuries. It's looking very likely that Hampton won't play on Sunday, as two DNPs usually signal that a player will be out.

Speaking of Vidal, he was upgraded to a full participant, which is good news for his status on Sunday. Vidal was the main ballcarrier during Hampton's midseason absence and took full advantage of the opportunity. He rushed for 631 yards and three touchdowns on 4.2 yards per rush. Vidal was even able to put together three 100-yard rushing performances.

With Hampton likely out, the Chargers should still be in good shape for Sunday with Vidal on the field.

Chargers RB depth chart

Omarion Hampton

Kimani Vidal

Hassan Haskins

Jaret Patterson

Amar Johnson (practice squad)

Royce Freeman (practice squad)

