North of the Border Ballers: Pair of Former Chargers Draft Picks Shine in the CFL

The Los Angeles Chargers are wrapping up their first week of 2026 training camp. The addition of new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel and a brand new offense rooted in the Shanahan system has brought excitement around the potential of Justin Herbert and the passing offense as well as Omarion Hampton and the wide zone rushing attack.

The Chargers have been trying to improve their run game for years. Their last 1000 yard rusher was Melvin Gordon in the 2017 season. Los Angeles has drafted seven running backs since the 2018 season, all of them on day three before selecting Omarion Hampton in the first round of the 2025 draft.

Two of the seven backs, Omarion Hampton and Kimani Vidal, are currently on the Chargers roster, while three others are out of football including a medical retirement. Meanwhile, two other former Chargers draft picks are thriving North of the border in the CFL.

Zander Horvath, Chargers 2022 seventh round pick, BC Lions

Oct 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers fullback Zander Horvath (40) gather before playing against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers drafted Purdue running back Zander Horvath in the seventh round of the 2022 draft. Horvath was the second running back taken in that draft by the Chargers with Isaiah Spiller taken in the fourth round. Despite a prolific career as a ball carrier, the Chargers front office saw Horvath as a fullback, a role in which he converted to in the offseason.

Horvath debuted as a rookie and started his career with back-to-back touchdowns in weeks one and two. Unfortunately, the Chargers seldom used him after those first two weeks and by the next offseason, after another offensive coordinator change, the team moved on from him.

Horvarth was signed by the BC Lions as a free agent in 2025. In his debut season in the CFL, Horvath ran for 231 yards, two touchdowns and a 9.6 yard-per-carry average. In the current CFL season, he has already topped his rushing total from 2025 with 254 yards and six touchdowns. He is currently ninth in the CFL in rushing.

Old Friend Alert!

Former Chargers 7th round pick Zander Horvath is tearing it up in the CFL! pic.twitter.com/7gd1x9ah8O — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) July 31, 2026

Larry Rountree, Chargers 2021 sixth round pick, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Jan 8, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Larry Rountree III (34) carries the ball against the Denver Broncos in the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers selected Larry Rountree in the sixth round of the 2021draft out of Missouri. Rountree played two seasons with the Chargers and made his way over to the UFL in 2024 before joining the CFL in 2026.

Rountree is currently 5th in the CFL in rushing yards with 386 yards and a 4.2 yards per carry average.

It is always disappointing when draft picks do not have significant careers with the team that drafted them but it is good to see two former Chargers continuing their professional careers and finding success.



