Chargers Confidence Meter: The Ravens Present Another Big Challenge For LA

Well, the Los Angeles Chargers are under the bright lights in a matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. Former Jim Harbaugh protege Jesse Minter will be looking for a passing of the torch moment.

The Bolts face another uphill battle, which is nothing new this year. Justin Herbert and the offense are still searching for their identity. When things get bad, they get real bad for this franchise and we could possibly see another beatdown come game time.

The biggest question will be, if the Chargers can stop this new and improved offense backed behind quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

The quarterback change that switched the direction of the game

Jacoby Brissett | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Baltimore Ravens enter this matchup with a major change, acquiring Jacoby Brissett via trade.

Now Brissett has an opportunity to provide some stability to an offense that desperately needs direction. For the Chargers, preparing for Brissett creates an interesting challenge. He is not a quarterback who needs to rely on spectacular plays to make an impact. His experience gives him the ability to recognize defensive looks, make adjustments, and take what the opposition gives him.

A huge factor or game changer you could say is the defensive line. If Mack, Mesidor, Tuipulotu, and others can put pressure on that offensive front, more mistakes are bound to happen for a new guy trying to learn a different scheme.

The Bolts will need to be disciplined in coverage and avoid giving him easy opportunities to keep Baltimore’s drives alive. Allowing him to settle into a comfortable rhythm could make the evening much more difficult. Overlooking them because of its quarterback situation would be a mistake. The Ravens still have experienced playmakers who can make life difficult for a defense. He did beat them the first game of the season, so there's that.

However, there is an adjustment period that the Chargers should look to take advantage of. Brissett is joining a new locker room, learning a different offensive system, and developing chemistry with receivers he has not spent an entire season playing alongside. Communication and timing will be especially important. If the Bolts can create pressure and force Baltimore into uncomfortable situations early, it could disrupt the Ravens offensive plans.

The defense has done an incredible job this year and with a hot start they might just be on their way to a win. Anything opposite of that, you might as well kiss the win goodbye.