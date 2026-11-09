The Morning-After Thunder: Chargers Defense Breaks as Offense Watches Helplessly

The Los Angeles Chargers and offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel tried a new approach against the Texans. McDaniel moved from on the field to the booth to call the game, the results were the same. The Chargers lost, again.

The Chargers' trainwreck of season continued in week nine against the Houston Texans. The final score of the game was 44-22; a final score that makes the game feel more competitive than it actually was. Los Angeles has now fallen to 0-8 on the season.

The Chargers offense continues to be unable to score and remains frustratingly inefficient. Despite being winless on the season, head coach Jim Harbaugh is not adjusting his coaching style, he maintains a conversative approach, opting for field goals instead of going for fourth-down attempts.

Los Angeles' defense has been the lone bright spot for the team this season. The defense has consistently put their best foot forward and gone to battle week in and week out despite the offense not holding up their end of the bargain. The defense was bound to have a bad day at the office and that day came this week against the Texans. Houston quarterback CJ Stroud appeared dialed in and carved up the Chargers defense. Even when the coverage was perfect, passes were still caught.

There were several developments that happened before, during and after this beat down that are worth discussing for the Chargers. Let's dive into the biggest takeaways.

Ladd McConkey doesn't survive warmups

Wide receiver Ladd McConkey has dealt with every injury imaginable this season and his role in Mike McDaniel's offense has left him downrange for massive hits across the middle. He played only his second full game of 2026 in week eight afte coming off a bye. McConkey experienced back spasms in pregame warm ups in Week 9 and did not play a single snap against the Texans.

Cole Strange finally broke the coaching staff, forced himself to the sidelines

Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz brought in Cole Strange and gave him a low-level starters contract to be the Chargers new right guard after spending most of the season with Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins in 2025. Everyone outside of the Chargers building suspected this may not go well.

It is not breaking news that the Cole Strange experiment has been awful. He has been the worst offensive lineman the Chargers have had on the field this season and the grades make that clear. Still, the Chargers rolled him out there every week but finally Texans defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins took him behind the woodshed today, to the point where the broadcast was nearly laughing about how bad he was being beaten on a down to down basis.

The Chargers finally pulled him and rotated Branson Taylor and rookie Alex Harkey. Head coach Jim Harbaugh did say that Strange may have lost his starting job and they will look at it this week.

The no touchdown streak finally ends

After 37 consecutive drives, the Chargers finally scored a touchdown as Quentin Johnston broke a tackle and broke free for a 57 yard catch and run. When asked about the streak ending, tight end Charlie Kolar had no idea it had been that many drives without a touchdown.

#Chargers TE Charlie Kolar had no idea the offensive did not score in 37 straight drives. 💀😅



“37!?” Kolar said. “I wish you never told me that.”@SportingTrib | #BoltUp pic.twitter.com/nlcpzub7TS — Fredo Cervantes (@FredoCervantes) November 9, 2026

Justin Herbert's appears to suffer a broken bone, again

It appears breaking a bone now appears to be an annual tradition for Justin Herbert. Late in the third quarter Herbert stiffed armed away a would be sack and immediately looked down at his finger. In true Justin Herbert fashion, he did not come out of the game and actually finished the drive with the touchdown to Quentin Johnston.

Herbert went to the sideline and the blue medical tent and emerged with a glove with a massive temporary cast on his finger. The specific injury has not been announced but the broadcast did capture his finger pointing in an unnatural direction. Backup quarterback DJ Uiagalelei finished the game and threw his first career touchdown pass.

Will the Chargers hold the line and not trade anyone?

The Chargers are driving the NFL world mad with their apparent stance that they will not trade anyone. There is an argument that because the Chargers do not have high-value trade assets, the late Day 3 picks that they could get in return are not worth moving on from as they try to right the ship heading into 2027.

oh but remember, they don't want to make anyone feel discouraged! — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) November 8, 2026

It is worth noting that edge rusher Caleb Murphy who has mainly logged special teams snaps since he returned to the Chargers, did function as the fourth edge against the Texans despite Bud Dupree being active. Either Dupree has been demoted or Murphy may be getting a look in the event that Khalil Mack is moved before the trade deadline despite all the public statements that he will not be moved. Dupree has not logged snaps on defense since week five.

All eyes now shift to the Chargers front office ahead of the deadline. Will they still stand pat and move no one? Or will they move a player or two at the deadline?