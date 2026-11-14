Move Over Substation, Chargers Have a New King of Injuries in LA with Week 10 Report

The Los Angeles Chargers are 0-8, they just had a final hour trade before the trade deadline fall through and they are still searching for any sort of identity on offense. Los Angeles has been dealing with injuries all season long, by Week Six they already had over half of their original 53-man roster on the injury report or injured reserve.

The Chargers injury luck is not improving much. For all the jokes and talk about the electrical substation near the San Francisco 49ers practice facility, Los Angeles may have something worse. The Chargers' practice facility, the Bolt, is located near Los Angeles International Airport, perhaps it's the air quality, or something in the the Los Angeles water or perhaps SoFi Stadium itself, something is up in LA.

The Rams, who now have placed another wide receiver on injured reserve, may agree SoFi stadium, the Chargers and Rams' shared stadium, has a role in this. Both Los Angeles teams are in the top 10 of most injured this season in nearly every metric.

The Chargers emerge from the NFL trade deadline with the exact same roster and will now head to Baltimore to take on the Jacoby Brissett-led Ravens on Monday Night Football. The Chargers will have a chance to steal their first win of the season as the Ravens search for their identity with a brand new quarterback at the helm but will their long list of injuries get in the way?

thursday's injury report for week 10 at BAL pic.twitter.com/fXSvi1MmEt — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) November 12, 2026

It feels like groundhog day for the Chargers and their MASH unit of players following their loss to the Houston Texans. The Chargers have a significant portion of their cornerback room on the injury report. Tarheeb Still and Donte Jackson are the only cornerbacks not on the injury report to start the week of practice.

The Chargers offensive line continues to be cursed. Guards Kayode Awosika, Alex Harkey and Branson Taylor are all on the injury report and Taylor was unable to practice at all after getting his first snaps of the season against Houston.

Wide receivers Ladd McConkey and Tre' Harris are both on the report with McConkey missing the first practice of the week following suffering back spasms during pregame warmups prior to the week nine matchup against the Texans.

The Chargers have had a revolving door at most positions on offense this season, which certainly has not helped their performance. As the Chargers, offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel and quarterback Justin Herbert continue to try to dial in the offense, their efforts are clearly made more of a challenge with the amount of injuries facing the unit.