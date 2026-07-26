Chargers Depth Chart Entering Training Camp: Who's Starting, Who's Fighting for Their Job
In this story:
The Los Angeles Chargers have some big things to figure out during training camp.
They already got the ball rolling on Mike McDaniel’s new offense and onboarding a new class of free agents and rookies.
But with that comes breaking in several new starters across the roster. It also means sorting out depth charts to figure out the best 53, plus who to stash on things like the practice squad.
Rolling into training camp this week, here’s a quick breakdown of the current depth chart and roster bubble.
Chargers Depth Chart Entering Training Camp
QB
- Justin Herbert
- Trey Lance
- DJ Uiagalelei
The Chargers enjoy one of the best backup quarterback situations in the NFL with Trey Lance. DJ Uiagalelei might not make the 53, but he’s a fun third quarterback they will try to keep some other way.
RB
- Omarion Hampton
- Keaton Mitchell
- Kimani Vidal
- Alec Ingold (FB)
- Gregory Desrosiers
- Amar Johnson
- Jaret Patterson
Kimani Vidal might be a sleeper cut or trade candidate if they think Keaton Mitchell can stay healthy. They have a lot of value in the other names as presences on special teams, plus some intriguing upside with Gregory Desrosiers.
WR
- Ladd McConkey
- Quentin Johnston
- Tre' Harris
- Brenen Thompson
- KeAndre Lambert-Smith
- Luke Grimm
- Sincere Brown
- Dalevon Campbell
- Derius Davis
- JaQuae Jackson
- Devonte Ross
We’ll see how Mike McDaniel really sorts out the “order” of the depth chart. But Tre Harris could end up being the No. 1, for all we know. It feels like everyone after KeAndre Lambert-Smith could be candidates to be shown the door, though. And it still feels like McDaniel could go out and add a wideout, whether it’s free agency, trade or waiver wire. Besides drafting Brenen Thompson, this was the non-quarterback spot he was quietest at when it comes to new additions.
TE
- Oronde Gadsden
- Charlie Kolar
- David Njoku
- Tanner McLachlan
- Jerand Bradley
- Johnny Pascuzzi
- Evan Svoboda
We’ll see if David Njoku can enjoy a revival. That would put him above Charlie Kolar, at a minimum. Everything after him feels up for grabs.
OL
- Rashawn Slater
- Jake Slaughter
- Tyler Biadasz
- Cole Strange
- Joe Alt
- Trey Pipkins
- Trevor Penning
- Travis Burke
- Kayode Awosika
- Logan Taylor
- Josh Kaltenberger
- Jacob Spomer
- Ben Cleveland
- Alex Harkey
- Branson Taylor
- Laekin Vakalahi
- Isaiah World
The only question marks on the starting five are the guard spots. Cole Strange appears to have one locked down. The other goes to rookie Jake Slaughter, but he needs to successfully make the transition from center. Trey Pipkins, Trevor Penning and Kayode Awosika, who was even getting first-team reps earlier this offseason, offer major value as versatile backups. The rest of the spots are wide open.
DL/EDGE
- Teair Tart
- Dalvin Tomlinson
- Jamaree Caldwell
- Justin Eboigbe
- Nick Barrett
- Khalil Mack
- Akheem Mesidor
- Tuli Tuipulotu
- Kyle Kennard
- Nadame Tucker
- Jahmeer Carter
- TeRah Edwards
- Jacobian Guillory
- Terry Webb
- Scott Matlock
- Bud Dupree
- Garmon Randolph
Look for undrafted free agent Nadame Tucker, who played under new coordinator Chris O’Leary in college, to really put pressure on a veteran like Bud Dupree on the edge. Otherwise, this is a very by-the-books group of players for the Chargers. They’re hoping first-rounder Akheem Mesidor can help right away and counterbalance the loss of Odafe Oweh.
LB
- Denzel Perryman
- Daiyan Henley
- Junior Colson
- Troy Dye
- Del'Shawn Phillips
- Lander Barton
- Emany Johnson
- Marlowe Wax
Very basic spot for the Chargers at this point. They’re waiting on Junior Colson to come back and match his draft stock, but he could be a sneaky cut candidate. That’s especially true if names like Marlowe Wax keep impressing.
CB
- Tarheeb Still
- Donte Jackson
- Cam Hart
- Deane Leonard
- Eric Rogers
- Nikko Reed
- Rodney Shelley
- Avery Smith
- Isas Waxter
The Chargers just keep finding gems here. Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart are strong starters. Eric Rogers and Nikko Reed have flashed big upside worth keeping around and specialists like Deane Leonard figure to be safe. It’s going to be tough sledding for the rest.
S
- Derwin James
- Elijah Molden
- Tony Jefferson
- RJ Mickens
- Genesis Smith
- Noah Avinger
- Devin Grant
- Myles Purchase
- Genesis Smith
- Kendall Williamson
Derwin James will play more corner and hybrid stuff again, cementing roster spots for Elijah Molden, Tony Jefferson and RJ Mickens. Draft pick Genesis Smith is a sneaky pick to not just make the final roster, but break into a rotation thanks to his strong athletic numbers.
ST
- Cameron Dicker (K)
- JK Scott (P)
- Josh Harris (LS)
Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Chris Roling has covered the NFL since 2010 with stints at Bleacher Report, USA TODAY Sports Media Group and others. Raised a Bengals fan in the '90s, the Andy Dalton era was smooth sailing by comparison. He graduated from the E. W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and remains in Athens.Follow Chris_Roling