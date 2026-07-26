Chargers Depth Chart Entering Training Camp: Who's Starting, Who's Fighting for Their Job

The Los Angeles Chargers have some big things to figure out during training camp.

They already got the ball rolling on Mike McDaniel’s new offense and onboarding a new class of free agents and rookies.

But with that comes breaking in several new starters across the roster. It also means sorting out depth charts to figure out the best 53, plus who to stash on things like the practice squad.

Rolling into training camp this week, here’s a quick breakdown of the current depth chart and roster bubble.

Chargers Depth Chart Entering Training Camp

QB

Justin Herbert

Trey Lance

DJ Uiagalelei

The Chargers enjoy one of the best backup quarterback situations in the NFL with Trey Lance. DJ Uiagalelei might not make the 53, but he’s a fun third quarterback they will try to keep some other way.

RB

Omarion Hampton

Keaton Mitchell

Kimani Vidal

Alec Ingold (FB)

Gregory Desrosiers

Amar Johnson

Jaret Patterson

Kimani Vidal might be a sleeper cut or trade candidate if they think Keaton Mitchell can stay healthy. They have a lot of value in the other names as presences on special teams, plus some intriguing upside with Gregory Desrosiers.

WR

Ladd McConkey

Quentin Johnston

Tre' Harris

Brenen Thompson

KeAndre Lambert-Smith

Luke Grimm

Sincere Brown

Dalevon Campbell

Derius Davis

JaQuae Jackson

Devonte Ross

We’ll see how Mike McDaniel really sorts out the “order” of the depth chart. But Tre Harris could end up being the No. 1, for all we know. It feels like everyone after KeAndre Lambert-Smith could be candidates to be shown the door, though. And it still feels like McDaniel could go out and add a wideout, whether it’s free agency, trade or waiver wire. Besides drafting Brenen Thompson, this was the non-quarterback spot he was quietest at when it comes to new additions.

TE

Oronde Gadsden

Charlie Kolar

David Njoku

Tanner McLachlan

Jerand Bradley

Johnny Pascuzzi

Evan Svoboda

We’ll see if David Njoku can enjoy a revival. That would put him above Charlie Kolar, at a minimum. Everything after him feels up for grabs.

OL

Rashawn Slater

Jake Slaughter

Tyler Biadasz

Cole Strange

Joe Alt

Trey Pipkins

Trevor Penning

Travis Burke

Kayode Awosika

Logan Taylor

Josh Kaltenberger

Jacob Spomer

Ben Cleveland

Alex Harkey

Branson Taylor

Laekin Vakalahi

Isaiah World

The only question marks on the starting five are the guard spots. Cole Strange appears to have one locked down. The other goes to rookie Jake Slaughter, but he needs to successfully make the transition from center. Trey Pipkins, Trevor Penning and Kayode Awosika, who was even getting first-team reps earlier this offseason, offer major value as versatile backups. The rest of the spots are wide open.

Khalil Mack | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DL/EDGE

Teair Tart

Dalvin Tomlinson

Jamaree Caldwell

Justin Eboigbe

Nick Barrett

Khalil Mack

Akheem Mesidor

Tuli Tuipulotu

Kyle Kennard

Nadame Tucker

Jahmeer Carter

TeRah Edwards

Jacobian Guillory

Terry Webb

Scott Matlock

Bud Dupree

Garmon Randolph

Look for undrafted free agent Nadame Tucker, who played under new coordinator Chris O’Leary in college, to really put pressure on a veteran like Bud Dupree on the edge. Otherwise, this is a very by-the-books group of players for the Chargers. They’re hoping first-rounder Akheem Mesidor can help right away and counterbalance the loss of Odafe Oweh.

LB

Denzel Perryman

Daiyan Henley

Junior Colson

Troy Dye

Del'Shawn Phillips

Lander Barton

Emany Johnson

Marlowe Wax

Very basic spot for the Chargers at this point. They’re waiting on Junior Colson to come back and match his draft stock, but he could be a sneaky cut candidate. That’s especially true if names like Marlowe Wax keep impressing.

CB

Tarheeb Still

Donte Jackson

Cam Hart

Deane Leonard

Eric Rogers

Nikko Reed

Rodney Shelley

Avery Smith

Isas Waxter

The Chargers just keep finding gems here. Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart are strong starters. Eric Rogers and Nikko Reed have flashed big upside worth keeping around and specialists like Deane Leonard figure to be safe. It’s going to be tough sledding for the rest.

S

Derwin James

Elijah Molden

Tony Jefferson

RJ Mickens

Genesis Smith

Noah Avinger

Devin Grant

Myles Purchase

Genesis Smith

Kendall Williamson

Derwin James will play more corner and hybrid stuff again, cementing roster spots for Elijah Molden, Tony Jefferson and RJ Mickens. Draft pick Genesis Smith is a sneaky pick to not just make the final roster, but break into a rotation thanks to his strong athletic numbers.

ST

Cameron Dicker (K)

JK Scott (P)

Josh Harris (LS)

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