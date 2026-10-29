Why the Chargers did not Chase Quenton Nelson Despite Needing Guard Help

The Los Angeles Chargers are 0-6 and have two games before the November 10th trade deadline. In a season that is all but lost, they should not be buyers on the trade market. They have stuck to their plan to stand pat on trades, but that could quickly change.

However, if the Chargers make any moves as buyers or sellers before the deadline, the focus should be solely on the long-term future. The two areas of need currently facing the Chargers and will be the areas in the offseason that will be hotly dicsussed, is the interior offensive line and wide receivers.

The Chargers interior offensive line is a problem. Once center Tyler Biadasz went down with the season-ending injury during training camp, the wheels came off the wagon for the Chargers offensive line. This is more of a roster-building problem overall.

The Chargers' plan was to have two lighter, faster and cheaper guards sandwiched between elite tackles and a veteran center and elevated by the scheme. Once Biadasz went down the plan came crumbling down. Short of a dramatic lineup shift, the interior will have to figure out how to keep Herbert upright.

Aug 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) takes the snap from center Jake Slaughter (66) against the San Francisco 49ers in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now rookie center Jake Slaughter, who spent the offseason working on converting to guard, jumped into the starting lineup but having Slaughter and right guard Cole Strange next to each other created a natural weak point given they were intended to be the lighter and faster guards. The interior has struggled, injuries have mounted and the Chargers have been forced to start four rookies on the offensive line in their past two games against the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs.

One of the marquis players set to hit free agency after the 2026 season is All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson. If the Chargers had wanted to overcorrect and make sure Quenton Nelson does not his free agency next season, they may have tried to target him via trade simply for 2027 and beyond.

Had Los Angeles attempted to trade for him, they would have had to match the Seahawks offer, which given their current draft position would have been better but they would have had to likely negotiate a new contract with the eight-time pro bowler. Nelson's next contract, which will likely fall somewhere North of $100 million with an average annual value closer to $30 million.

The Colts fired their general manager Chris Ballard and are looking to recoup draft capital for 2027 after Ballard traded away their first-round pick in 2027 for Sauce Gardner. Could the Chargers have made a run at Nelson given their current and future needs? Yes, but utilizing that much of the cap and draft capital given the current needs of the team would have been a fool's errand.

Nelson is an awesome player and could still hit free agency in the offseason, although it is highly unlikely. The Chargers will likely be exclusively sellers at the deadline as they hope reinforcements from injury can help them find some hope before the season wraps up. General manager Joe Hortiz and the Chargers front office will have to be more aggressive in addressing the interior of the offensive line in the offseason.