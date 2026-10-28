Chargers Miss Out on Quenton Nelson, But Draft Favorite Waiver Target Emerges

It has been buzzing for a few weeks that the Los Angeles Chargers could be in contention for the All-Pro guard, Quenton Nelson. Even with the team at 0-6, they have reported to the media the belief in their squad giving reason for the belief they could actually make an offer for the Colts legend.

As of today, Oct. 27, that was not true. The Chargers were reportedly not one of the teams interested in Nelson, with the Seattle Seahawks being the winners of the sweepstakes, giving up a fair price of a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick.

This does not mean that the saga is over. The Chargers could very well look into the Seahawks player who was released in the corresponding move.

Chargers Should Look in to Signing Christian Haynes

Christian Haynes is a 26-year-old offensive guard who was drafted in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft with the 83rd overall pick. Since being drafted, Haynes has started five games for the Hawks, all of those games coming this season.

His 210 offensive snaps of playing time thus far have earned him a 59.7 overall PFF grade, 43rd among 74 qualified offensive guards. His PFF pass-blocking grade of 46.0 ranked 62nd among 74 qualified offensive guards. His run-blocking grade is 62.5, ranking 33rd among the same 74 qualified candidates.

Christian Haynes (RG #64) I did not know he had this in his bag #seahawks pic.twitter.com/FLQfOd4hYW — connor (Deathrow KP) (@keithpricetrut1) September 21, 2026

For reference, Chargers starting right guard Cole Strange, on 387 snaps, which is nearly double Haynes, ranks 67th in overall PFF grade, 69th in pass blocking and 50th in run blocking. Haynes is better in every PFF category.

Furthermore, Haynes has allowed 11 total pressures in pass protection. That total included one sack and three hits allowed to opposing pass rushers. He was flagged for zero penalties over the course of the season.

Strange has allowed one more pressure, two fewer hits and the same number of sacks. He has also been penalized five times with the Bolts. Even if Haynes is only marginally better than Strange, an improvement is still an improvement.

Overall, it is very fitting for the 0-6 team led by Joe Hortiz to go bargain-bin shopping on the second-hand market. Haynes has been released by the Seahawks, making him available on the waiver wire. The Chargers are the worst team in the NFL, with the only week they have not lost being their bye week.

After acquiring All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson, the Seahawks waived guard Christian Haynes to make room on their 53-man roster. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 27, 2026

This means the Bolts get the first selection on the waiver wire. If you are going to be the worst team in the NFL, you might as well take advantage of the perks that come with it.

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