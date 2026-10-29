Another Intriguing Option Has Popped Up On the Trade Market for the Chargers

The NFL trade market is beginning to heat up, and the Los Angeles Chargers could have an opportunity to add another weapon to their offense.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs has requested a trade. Putting an intriguing young receiver on the radar of teams looking for help through the air.

For a team looking to get more out of its passing game, Downs is a name worth keeping an eye on. The 25-year-old has already shown he can produce at the NFL level, however with his future on the Colts becoming uncertain. A change of scenery could give him the opportunity to take another step forward.

Why Downs Could Be a Perfect Fit in Los Angeles

Josh Downs | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At 5-foot-9, he isn’t the biggest receiver on the field, but his game is built around quickness, route running and finding ways to get open in tight spaces. Those qualities can make a major difference when an offense needs to move the chains rather than constantly depend on explosive plays downfield.

For Justin Herbert, having another receiver who can create separation underneath could be especially valuable.

Downs has demonstrated the ability to work out of the slot, giving an offense another option on short and intermediate routes. Instead of forcing throws into coverage or waiting for longer routes to develop, Herbert could have a reliable target who helps keep drives alive.

The fit becomes even more interesting when considering how a receiver like Downs could complement the other pieces already in place. His ability to operate in the middle of the field would give opposing defenses another area to worry about, potentially opening up opportunities for teammates on the outside. Adding a player with a different skill set could make the passing attack more difficult to defend without requiring him to immediately become the focal point of the offense. Of course, any potential deal would depend on the asking price. Downs is in the final year of his rookie contract, meaning the team acquiring him would also have to consider his long-term future. Giving up valuable draft capital for a player who could leave after the season is something the front office would need to weigh carefully.

Still, there is a reasonable argument for taking that chance if the price is right. Downs is young, has established himself as a productive NFL receiver and could fill a specific role without requiring a complete overhaul of the offense.

There is no guarantee Indianapolis will move him, or that the Bolts will be among the teams pursuing him. But with the trade deadline approaching, this is exactly the type of opportunity worth monitoring. If the right deal becomes available, Downs could give Herbert another weapon and provide the offense with a dimension it would benefit from having.

#Colts WR Josh Downs has received interest from multiple AFC teams, including the #Steelers, and while a deal is not considered likely this week, the expectation is a trade will eventually happen, per sources. pic.twitter.com/lZ5rH5YyIF — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 28, 2026