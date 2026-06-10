Mike McDaniel Can Help Chargers QB Justin Herbert Take Next Step

He was thrusted into the starting lineup in the team’s second game of his rookie season, and has been battling ever since. The 2020 NFL draft was loaded at quarterbacks at the top. Heisman Trophy winner and 2019 national champion Joe Burrow (LSU) was the first overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals. Four picks later, Oklahoma’s Tua Tagovailoa, whose Sooners won the national title in 2018, went fifth overall to the Miami Dolphins.

Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Then came the Los Angeles Chargers, off a 5-11 season in ’19, at the sixth spot. The selection was talented University of Oregon hurler Justin Herbert. He’s played and started in 95 regular-season games, as well as three playoff contests. He’s thrown for 24,820 yards and 163 scores, plus rushed for 1,715 yards and 15 TDs in those 95 contests. Of course, postseason success has eluded the team, and Herbert’s last two playoff performances were pretty forgettable.

This week, Dan Graziano of ESPN came up with a question for each of the league’s 32 teams and their quarterbacking situation. The Chargers have a new offensive coordinator, so he asked what former Dolphins' head coach Mike McDaniel’s system could do for the Bolts’ two-time Pro Bowl signal-caller?

Mike McDaniel could be the best thing to happen to QB Justin Herbert

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“In 2022, McDaniel's first year as Dolphins head coach,” explained Graziano, “Tagovailoa’s QBR shot up from 55.7 to 70.6. He led the league that season in passer rating, yards per attempt and yards per completion. In 2023, Tagovailoa led the league in passing yards. In 2024, he led the league in completion percentage…It’s pretty well accepted that Herbert offers more athletic upside than Tagovailoa. So it’s exciting to imagine what McDaniel can unlock in Herbert.”

Despite the fact that Jim Harbaugh’s team won 11 games and reached the playoffs this past season, it was a trying year for the six-year quarterback. The Chargers’ offensive line was a disaster thanks to injuries to both starting tackles, as well as poor play on the interior. He threw for 3,727 yards and 26 scores, and posted career highs in rushing attempts (83) and yards (498), with two TDs.

Chargers’ QB Justin Herbert took a licking and kept on pitching in 2025

Justin Herbert fumbled.



He got sacked, and striped the ball out of his hands, that’s the ball game.



Patriots recovered 🤯 pic.twitter.com/TiqY23dUQB — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) January 12, 2026

Then there’s the downside in the form of being sacked 54 times in those 16 regular-season outings. Herbert was picked off 13 times and lost two of his seven fumbles. In the 16-3 wild card loss at New England, he threw for 159 yards, lost one of two fumbles and was sacked six more times.

Graziano makes it sound pretty simple. “Getting star offensive tackles Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater back healthy will be critical to protecting Herbert more than the Chargers did last season (which is to say, not at all). And assuming the rest of the offensive line upgrades take hold, McDaniel should find ways to accentuate Herbert's unique abilities. This could be his best season yet.”

Chargers’ offense could be very balanced this upcoming season

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Better blocking up front also means an improved ground attack courtesy of second-year running back Omarion Hampton, who missed eight games during his rookie campaign. There are new additions to the tight end room in blocker Charlie Kolar and nine-year pro David Njoku.

Keeping Herbert out of harm’s way will be the key to a successful season for Mike McDaniel’s offense. Combined with a solid defense, it’s all lined up for the Bolts to push for a division title, something they haven’t experienced since 2009, and perhaps a playoff victory for the first time since 2018.