Chargers, Justin Herbert slammed as they lose in playoffs yet again

The Los Angeles Chargers' season has come to an end in the wild-card round once again. The Bolts, who came in as the AFC's seventh seed, were defeated by the New England Patriots on the road in what was a disastrous game all around.

It's unfortunately another case of it not being entirely his fault, but Justin Herbert will have to add another loss to his playoff resume. Three trips to the postseason and Herbert hasn't been able to capture a win since being drafted in 2020. A disappointing end to what was a challenging season.

They came in as underdogs, but the Chargers had multiple opportunities to set the tone early. They couldn't get it done in the red zone, as a questionable decision to go for it on 4th and goal in the first quarter failed. They were also unable to capitalize on the Daiyan Henley interception early on, setting for a field goal.

Many things went wrong in this one. Of course, social media went ablaze to the Chargers losing in the Wild Card for the second consecutive season.

Chargers fans distraught after Wild Card loss to Pats

Oh man. Justin Herbert just got absolutely demolished, fumbled, and the Patriots recovered. pic.twitter.com/FEOR5Uz34N https://t.co/nimvQyJ44b — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 12, 2026

Herbert was slow to get up after taking this hit, favoring his right hand that had surgery a few weeks back. It's been that kind of night, as the offensive line unsurprisingly wasn't good and receivers were barely getting open all night.

When you’re watching the Chargers and realize Justin Herbert is never going to beat the postseason allegations pic.twitter.com/lEgqt5l2hR — Eric (@eric7138) January 12, 2026

Justin Herbert, you did everything you could bro pic.twitter.com/AEPLg8ccaD — 🇭🇹 (@stillmsc) January 12, 2026

It's unfortunate that the Chargers couldn't make this a competitive contest, as every Wild Card matchup before this one was viewed as exciting. This matchup didn't see a touchdown until the third quarter, as former Charger Hunter Henry hauled in a huge pass.

I hope Madison Beer breaks up with Justin Herbert so he can spend 9 months feeling horrible about himself until week 1 — ⚡️Joseph Alternate ⚡️ (@josephalternate) January 12, 2026

HUNTER HENRY MAKES IT A TWO-SCORE GAME



LACvsNE on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/MuIjMaqOpn — NFL (@NFL) January 12, 2026

Hunter Henry TD is lowkey poetic looking back to 2020 — ⛷️ (@4vertz_) January 12, 2026

Any real Charger fan knew this game was over after not scoring off the pick — Shep (@KShepherd22) January 12, 2026

That will be a big missed opportunity when looking back upon this one. The Chargers not being able to take the momentum away from the Patriots completely at that moment by scoring a touchdown was likely the early dagger that set the tone from there on out.

It was certainly a sad way for the Chargers to go out in the 2025-26 season.

