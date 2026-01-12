Chargers, Justin Herbert slammed as they lose in playoffs yet again
The Los Angeles Chargers' season has come to an end in the wild-card round once again. The Bolts, who came in as the AFC's seventh seed, were defeated by the New England Patriots on the road in what was a disastrous game all around.
It's unfortunately another case of it not being entirely his fault, but Justin Herbert will have to add another loss to his playoff resume. Three trips to the postseason and Herbert hasn't been able to capture a win since being drafted in 2020. A disappointing end to what was a challenging season.
They came in as underdogs, but the Chargers had multiple opportunities to set the tone early. They couldn't get it done in the red zone, as a questionable decision to go for it on 4th and goal in the first quarter failed. They were also unable to capitalize on the Daiyan Henley interception early on, setting for a field goal.
Many things went wrong in this one. Of course, social media went ablaze to the Chargers losing in the Wild Card for the second consecutive season.
Chargers fans distraught after Wild Card loss to Pats
Herbert was slow to get up after taking this hit, favoring his right hand that had surgery a few weeks back. It's been that kind of night, as the offensive line unsurprisingly wasn't good and receivers were barely getting open all night.
It's unfortunate that the Chargers couldn't make this a competitive contest, as every Wild Card matchup before this one was viewed as exciting. This matchup didn't see a touchdown until the third quarter, as former Charger Hunter Henry hauled in a huge pass.
That will be a big missed opportunity when looking back upon this one. The Chargers not being able to take the momentum away from the Patriots completely at that moment by scoring a touchdown was likely the early dagger that set the tone from there on out.
It was certainly a sad way for the Chargers to go out in the 2025-26 season.
