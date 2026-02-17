Tyreek Hill to Chargers Prediction Brings up Star Free Agent's Old Tweet

The Los Angeles Chargers are by far the most common prediction for Tyreek Hill’s next team.

Those Chargers, after all, moved on from Greg Roman and hired Mike McDaniel as Justin Herbert’s next offensive coordinator.

Drawing the line from the Chargers to McDaniel’s and Hill’s time with the Miami Dolphins isn’t hard to do. In fact, neither is projecting how a weapon like Hill could be an ideal, forward-looking offense around Herbert.

Funnily enough, well before his release from the Dolphins this week, Hill himself went viral for…reacting to the Chargers hiring McDaniel.

Now, that’s coming back up in the discussions.

RELATED: Chargers Franchise Tag Primer: Odafe Oweh, Key Dates and Contract Details to Know

Old Tyreek Hill-Chargers Tweet resurfaces

Back in January when the Chargers finally won the McDaniel sweepstakes, Hill had this to say on social media:

Mike to the chargers hm — Ty Hill (@cheetah) January 21, 2026

Now, places like CBS Sports and Garrett Podell have looped that in while talking about the Chargers as a top Hill landing spot:

“There's also scheme familiarity: former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel now serves as the Chargers' offensive coordinator. Hill could step into a system he already knows and produce quickly once healthy. Hill even tweeted that McDaniel's move to Los Angeles caught his attention.”

RELATED: Chargers News, Buzz Focuses on Cowboys Castoff, Tyreek Hill, NFL Free Agency and More

Tyreek Hill teams to watch and Chargers verdict

The only serious competition with similar links for Hill’s services is, fittingly, the Kansas City Chiefs. There is obvious history there, nevermind the fit with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

But the thing about that is…would the Chargers really care if Hill goes to an AFC West rival at this point?

Hill will turn 32 years old next month and needs to come back from a serious injury that included a dislocated left knee and multiple torn ligaments.

Wilder things have happened in the NFL, no doubt. But rolling the dice on Hill and everything that shows up with him doesn’t feel like a move Jim Harbaugh and Joe Hortiz would risk.

After all, the Chargers already have serious resources invested in Quentin Johnston, Tre Harris, Ladd McConkey and perhaps Keenan Allen again, to name a few.

If the Chargers can go younger and cheaper while trying to find guys in the draft or free agency who fit specific roles within McDaniel’s plan, that vibes more like what they would do, no matter what messages Hill throws out to the public.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers Predicted to Sign Former First-Round Pick in NFL Free Agency

Chargers Earn Positive Ranking on List They Hoped to Avoid

Chargers Re-Draft Mock Has Them Giving Up On Omarion Hampton And It Makes No Sense