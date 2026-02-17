Chargers' 2022 Signing Ranked As Top-5 Worst Free Agent Deal of All Time

With the Los Angeles Chargers under a new regime, it is easy to live in the current age of successes, and generally sound free agent signings from General Manager Joe Hortiz.

However, just a few years ago, the previous regime that consisted of Head Coach Brandon Staley and GM Tom Telesco made one of the greatest plunders in recent NFL free agency memory. Staley was a defensive-minded coach who made his money by having Jalen Ramsey as an elite CB in his claim to fame. This 2022 signing was supposed to be his new Ramsey.

J.C. Jackson 2022 Signing: Worst In Chargers Franchise History?

According to ProFootballNetwork, J.C. Jackson was the fifth worst signing in NFL history.

Initial reaction from the Chargers fans was filled with ecstasy, with fans and media believing this to be a key part in a defense that can really take off. Tweets from all over the NFL world praised the signing, even with Gregg Rosenthal saying, "J.C. Jackson, Asante Samuel Jr. and Derwin James is a filthy group of thieves."

With all of this hype, what went wrong? What did PFN use as their reasoning to rank Jackson this low?

"Before hitting free agency, J.C. ranked No. 7 in PFSN’s NFL CB Impact Metric in 2021, leading the NFL with 23 pass deflections. In his final two seasons with the Patriots, he has an astonishing 17 interceptions. It’s easy to see why the Los Angeles Chargers were eager to sign him to a five-year, $82.5 million deal.

J.C. Jackson | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Unfortunately, Jackson didn’t come close to replicating that success with the Chargers. He played in just five games in 2022 due to injury, allowing four touchdowns and a near-perfect 152.4 passer rating when he did play. He only played in two games in 2023 before Los Angeles traded him back to the Patriots for a late-round pick swap."

Jackson's aggressive playstyle was instantly ruined by injury and poor scheming to use Jackson to the best of his abilities. Even with his return to the Patriots, his play was much dampened. The Chargers signing him effectively ended his career.

As fans who witnessed this play out live, is Jackson the worst signing in Chargers franchise history? Is he a contender for the worst signing of all time like PFN claims?

