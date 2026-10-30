Chargers May Need to Explore Sneaky Edge Rusher Option as Trade Speculation Builds

The Los Angeles Chargers could soon find themselves looking for another answer along their defensive front, especially with Khalil Mack’s future with the team up in the air. He has been the poster boy for players who could get traded before the deadline.

Of course, losing a player like Mack would leave a significant hole in the pass rush and finding someone capable of helping fill that role won’t be easy. Yet it might just be that easy, as an intriguing pass rusher could be on the move.

ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler listed Tampa Bay edge Yaya Diaby as a top trade candidate if he is truly available. Also noting that “Tampa is not poised to pay the 2027 free agent.” He is a sneaky target for the Chargers if the defensive line depletes.

Why Yaya Diaby Could Be an Interesting Trade Target

The Chargers don’t necessarily need to replace Mack with another established superstar if he eventually moves on. Finding a younger pass rusher who can develop into a bigger part of the defense could be a smarter long-term approach. Diaby brings an interesting combination of size, strength and explosiveness that could give the Bolts another weapon off the edge.

Yaya Diaby has recorded a total of 22 sacks in his career including this season. He also has put up seven plus sack seasons a couple times in his career, and recently recorded three of them in one game. These numbers don't scream elite, but they do show him as a valuable starting player.

There is also something appealing about the possibility of getting ahead of the market before other teams start looking for the same type of player. He could give them an opportunity to add talent without having to pursue one of the more expensive names that might become available. Of course, the Buccaneers would have to be willing to entertain a deal, and the asking price would need to make sense.

Diaby could be an interesting investment for a team that may soon need more production off the edge. The Chargers have a chance to get ahead of a potential problem before it becomes an immediate need. So exploring younger options could be one way to do that. Replacing what Mack brings to the defense is no small task. However, they should at least explore their options if his future becomes uncertain. Sometimes the most interesting moves are the ones that aren’t getting much attention. If the Bolts want to keep its pass rush competitive while getting younger at the position then this is a trade worth considering.

It's possible that teams just don't believe in the player at this point, but the 1-5 Bucs should absolutely look to trade YaYa Diaby.



He's been pretty clearly their 4th best Edge Rusher this season, taking reps from David Walker & Reuben Bain, is a pending Free Agent, and… — Marcus Whitman (@TFG_Football) October 21, 2026